Unlicensed and uninsured driver stopped with two children in car

25 January, 2019 - 09:31
Archant

A woman driving with two children in her car was stopped by police - and had her car seized after it was found she was driving without insurance and a licence.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped the Volkswagen Touareg in Ipswich on Thursday, January 24.

They Tweeted shortly after the incident: “Intel based stop just now in #Ipswich and we found the vehicle being driven by a female with her two children on board but she has #NoLicence and #NoInsurance so we’ve #seized it #S165A and reported her with a #TOR.”

A TOR is a traffic offence report, which police can issue to anyone seen committing a road offence.

Under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act, police have the power to seize any vehicle that is being driven without a valid insurance policy or where the driver does not hold a valid driving licence.

Following a seizure of a vehicle, officers are required to issue a seizure notice and leaflet.

