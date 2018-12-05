Unsupervised learner driving without L plates stopped by police

The car of a learner driver was seized after police found the motorist driving unsupervised and without L plates.

Police who stopped the silver Ford Focus in Ipswich also said the insurance policy on the vehicle had been cancelled due to non-disclosure, where a customer fails to reveal a relevant fact when applying for or renewing insurance.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team wrote on Twitter: “Vehicle stopped in #Ipswich tonight.

“Checks with @DriveInsured found the insurance policy to be cancelled due to non disclosure.

“Further checks then showed the driver was a provisional licence who was unsupervised with no L plates #seized #driveinsured.”

Learner drivers have to supervised at all times when they are on the road, whether that is by a qualified driving instructor or another motorist who meets the rules.

Any car being driven by a provisional licence holder must also display L plates at all times.