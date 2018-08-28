‘Rider reported’ - Learner motorcyclist’s bike had no rear brake pads
PUBLISHED: 15:36 17 November 2018
A learner motorcyclist had their bike seized after police found they had allegedly been riding with no rear brake pads.
The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Police Team tweeted a picture of the vehicle this morning.
Officers said the bike had been stopped because its number plate was obscured and discovered the rider had only a provisional licence and was not displaying L-plates.
“Worse still, the rear brake didn’t have any brake pads in it,” the team tweeted.
“Rider reported and bike prohibited.”
The team has been asked whereabouts in the region it happened.
