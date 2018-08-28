Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘Rider reported’ - Learner motorcyclist’s bike had no rear brake pads

PUBLISHED: 15:36 17 November 2018

A bike was taken off the roads after being found to have no brake pads Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICE

A bike was taken off the roads after being found to have no brake pads Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICE

Police

A learner motorcyclist had their bike seized after police found they had allegedly been riding with no rear brake pads.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Police Team tweeted a picture of the vehicle this morning.

Officers said the bike had been stopped because its number plate was obscured and discovered the rider had only a provisional licence and was not displaying L-plates.

“Worse still, the rear brake didn’t have any brake pads in it,” the team tweeted.

“Rider reported and bike prohibited.”

The team has been asked whereabouts in the region it happened.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Man’s foot run over by car in Ipswich

39 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
The incident happened by the Sainsbury's store on Upper Brook Street Picture: ARCHANT

Members of the public crowded round to help after a man’s foot was struck by a car in Ipswich town centre.

‘Rider reported’ - Learner motorcyclist’s bike had no rear brake pads

6 minutes ago Andrew Hirst
A bike was taken off the roads after being found to have no brake pads Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICE

A learner motorcyclist had their bike seized after police found they had allegedly been riding with no rear brake pads.

Emergency closure of busy road to replace lamppost

12:30 Andrew Papworth
Foxhall Road sign, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

A busy road near Ipswich is to be closed in an emergency for the best part of a day so that a lamppost can be replaced.

Blind charity hails changes for disabled at Ipswich shopping centre

11:30 Dominic Moffitt
Purple Tuesday will encourage a more relaxed shoppign environment for those living with disabilities Picture: ALISTAIR SYME

The mother of a disabled woman has hailed a new disability-friendly initiative launched at The Sailmakers.

What is the riskiest road in Suffolk?

11:15 Adam Howlett
Noriwch Road has been been ranked as one of the east of England's most risky roads Picture: RACHEL EDGE

A main road into Ipswich has been ranked in the top 10 ‘riskiest roads’ in the east of England by a road safety charity.

BMW driver caught with expired MOT and no insurance

10:49 Andrew Papworth
The BMW seized in Ipswich. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

A motorist was stopped in Ipswich after vehicle checks found the car not to have a valid MOT.

Police patrols stepped up at drug dealing hotspot

10:48 Andrew Papworth
Providence Lane in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

A drug dealing hotspot is to be targeted with increased police patrols after residents said they were scared to go out.

Everything you need to know about applying for a primary school place

10:14 Suzanne Day
Which Suffolk primary school will you apply for? Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

If you are a parent of a three or four year old you will have received a letter from Suffolk County Council about school places this week. But what do you do next?

A12 closed after car goes up in flames

14:42 Amy Gibbons
Traffic is queuing on the A12 between Straford St Mary and East Bergholt (stock image) Picture: GREGG BROWN

Motorists are being warned of severe delays following a crash and car fire on the A12.

Police are ‘extremely concerned’ for missing Matthew Strasbaugh

14:09 Mariam Ghaemi
Matthew Strasbaugh, who has been missing since November 13 Picture supplied by Suffolk police.

Further searches are being carried out today to help find missing Matthew Strasbaugh, 18, from Lakenheath.

Most read

Police patrols stepped up at drug dealing hotspot

Providence Lane in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Emergency closure of busy road to replace lamppost

Foxhall Road sign, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

What is the riskiest road in Suffolk?

Noriwch Road has been been ranked as one of the east of England's most risky roads Picture: RACHEL EDGE

BMW driver caught with expired MOT and no insurance

The BMW seized in Ipswich. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Noisy neighbours fined for playing Status Quo and Ne-Yo songs loudly

Residents complained about noisy music - including Status Quo tracks. File picture; ARCHANT

A12 closed after car goes up in flames

Traffic is queuing on the A12 between Straford St Mary and East Bergholt (stock image) Picture: GREGG BROWN

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide