E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Top 10 nations Suffolk and Norfolk export to revealed

PUBLISHED: 18:45 02 July 2020

The Port of Felixstowe has been described as

The Port of Felixstowe has been described as "highly significant" for the UK post-Brexit during a Suffolk County Council scrutinee committee debate. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Seven of the 10 biggest nations Suffolk and Norfolk firms export to are EU nations, data has revealed.

New Anglia LEP chief executive Chris Starkie said some of Suffolk and Norfolk's key industries were being highlighted. Picture: JAMES BASSNew Anglia LEP chief executive Chris Starkie said some of Suffolk and Norfolk's key industries were being highlighted. Picture: JAMES BASS

But business leaders have pledged to ensure Brexit is as much of an opportunity for future economic growth as it is a challenge to overcome.

During a debate on Brexit by Suffolk County Council’s scrutiny committee on Thursday, it emerged that EU nations made up seven of the top 10 countries Suffolk and Norfolk firms export to, according to 2015 data – with the value of exports to EU countries worth around £1.35billion in 2018.

MORE: LEP reveals projected impact of Brexit in East Anglia

The list as of 2015, including the annual value of exports, is as follows:

David Finch from the Suffolk Association of Independent Care Providers said freedom of movement restrictions will exacerbate recruitment problems in the county's care sector. Picture: CEPHAS CAREDavid Finch from the Suffolk Association of Independent Care Providers said freedom of movement restrictions will exacerbate recruitment problems in the county's care sector. Picture: CEPHAS CARE

1 – Netherlands, £392million

2 – USA, £352m

3 – Ireland, £264m

4 – Germany, £228m

5 – France, £144m

6 – Italy, £110m

7 – Spain, £101m

8 – Belgium, £92m

You may also want to watch:

9 – Japan, £84m

10 – China, £71m

Chris Starkie, chief executive of New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) said that while the general trend nationally between 2015 and 2018 had been a gradual reduction in number of exports to EU nations, exports by Suffolk companies to the EU in that time had actually increased. In 2018 that £1.35bn value of exports to the EU compared to £840m export value to non-EU countries.

Mr Starkie said the chief challenges facing Suffolk firms were the availability of workers; tariffs on imported and exported goods; any changes in regulations; funding and investment opportunities and supply chains.

But business leaders are keen to make sure Brexit represents an opportunity for future growth.

Mr Starkie from the LEP said: “Our local industrial strategy focuses on positioning Suffolk and Norfolk as the clean growth region; highlights our exports in ICT and digital tech around Adastral Park and also Ipswich, in Bury in the west linking into Cambridge and the A14; our agricultural food exports and finally our energy and opportunities around clean energy in particular.”

East Suffolk Council’s strategic director Nick Khan said: “We are trying to create a story for investment in Suffolk and show we are relevant to the whole country and why the government should invest in us.

“45% of the country’s imports come through the Port of Felixstowe – we are highly significant.”

Despite the high proportion of Suffolk’s export customers being EU nations, most of the inbound freight through Felixstowe comes from non-EU nations.

Michael Chapman, trade business advisor from Suffolk Chamber of Commerce said firms found that “Brexit was not a good word because it had a lot of baggage with it” and wanted clarity on future trading agreements both with EU and non-EU nations.

Particular concerns have been raised about Suffolk’s care sector, particularly around the cost and supply of key personal protective equipment and medicines, as well as availability of staff – a problem exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

David Finch, from the Suffolk Association of Independent Care Providers, said: “We have huge recruitment issues within the care sector, despite having tried national and local campaigns.

“Ending freedom of movements will just exacerbate the situation further and place an additional level of strain on providers.”

The UK is in the transition phase of its withdrawal from the EU, with negotiations needing to be completed before December 31.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Missing Ipswich teenager Cerys Hall found

Missing Ipswich teenager Cerys Hall has been found, police have confirmed Picture: ARCHANT

New transport themed play area to open on Super Saturday in Ipswich

Dumbarton Road Recreation ground has a brand new playground. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police called to sudden death of man in Ipswich flat

Suffolk police are not treating the man's death as suspicious Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Air ambulance lands at Ipswich Waterfront

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance has landed at the Ipswich waterfront Picture: PETER CHAMBERS

Most Read

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Missing Ipswich teenager Cerys Hall found

Missing Ipswich teenager Cerys Hall has been found, police have confirmed Picture: ARCHANT

New transport themed play area to open on Super Saturday in Ipswich

Dumbarton Road Recreation ground has a brand new playground. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police called to sudden death of man in Ipswich flat

Suffolk police are not treating the man's death as suspicious Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Air ambulance lands at Ipswich Waterfront

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance has landed at the Ipswich waterfront Picture: PETER CHAMBERS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Popular Ipswich pub and music venue to shut its doors

The Railway pub is shutting its doors Picture: GREGG BROWN

Lost in lockdown – the Suffolk businesses which have closed due to coronavirus

(L-R) Casablanca, Bounce, and The Rampant Horse. Picture: ARCHANT/TIM LEGGETT

Gardener who tended £180,000 worth of cannabis plants avoids jail

266 cannabis plants were found at the property in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

WATCH: Moment police officer almost hit by Mercedes during Ipswich pursuit

Dramatic footage has revealed the moment a police officer was almost hit by a car during an Ipswich pursuit Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Amelie, 7, gets Felixstowe into festival fever with virtual Glastonbury festival

Budding Felixstowe DJ Amelie, seven, has raised money for Suffolk Mind Picture: SUFFOLK MIND