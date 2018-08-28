Overcast

‘Intoxicated’ driver arrested after driving wrong way down A14

PUBLISHED: 08:45 26 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:34 26 December 2018

The car was reportedly driving against the flow of traffic on the A14 Picture: NSRAPT

Archant

A man was arrested in the early hours of Boxing day after reportedly driving the wrong way down the A14 in Suffolk.

The driver of a black Volvo was reportedly travelling westbound on the eastbound carriageway between junctions 49 and 50 when members of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team found them near Stowmarket.

The team managed to stop the vehicle and believe the driver had been drinking prior to driving.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time.

A tweet from the team said: “This vehicle was reported to have been driving the wrong way on the A14 at Stowmarket.

“It was seen by a RAPT vehicle who made tactical contact with it to cause it to stop.

“The driver was found to be intoxicated and has been arrested. Unacceptable.”

The police car involved in the incident sustained minor damage.

A spokesman for the unit said that the driver also refused to provide evidential sample.

He remains in custody and will be interviewed on suspicion of dangerous driving.

While no one was hurt as a result of the incident, the unit was quick to warn that the behaviour of the driver could have been much more serious.

The spokesman added: “No injuries to anyone involved and minor damage to a police vehicle. This selfish behaviour could easily of had fatal consequences.”

