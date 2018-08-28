Sleet showers could be on the way according to weather expert

Sleet could be on its way Picture: TUDOR MORGAN-OWEN Archant

Northerly winds, fog and sleet showers are all forecasted for Suffolk over the next five days.

Suffolk can expect a variation of weather conditions in the upcoming week but can be relieved that today and tomorrow will be mainly dry.

According to Chris Bell, a weather forecaster for Weatherquest, the remainder of Saturday will be cloudy and dry with temperatures of 4C.

Overnight there could be a break in the clouds resulting in the temperature dropping to 1C.

Chris Bell, said: “There is not a huge amount of change going into Sunday however, there will be the odd bit of drizzle in the wind. But it is going to be warmer than Saturday with a temperature of 7C. Sunday evening is then predicted to turn foggy in some places, so it is something to watch out for if you are driving after dark.”

Looking into the start of next week we can expect Monday to be windy with a little bit of rain.

Chris Bell added: “Northerly winds are forecasted for Tuesday but we will see a lot more sunshine than we have been seeing. The northerly winds then continue into Wednesday with one or two showers, which could have sleet in them but this will be in the north and east of Suffolk.”

