More Ipswich sports facilities set to reopen next month

The running track at the Northgate Stadium in Ipswich is among the sports facilities set to re-open following the lockdown. Picture: FILE/ANDY ABBOTT

More sports centres in Ipswich are set to reopen in September as the town continues to recover from the coronavirus lockdown.

From Saturday September 5, sports clubs will again be able to attend Gainsborough and Whitton sports centres for training on the grass and all-weather pitches at weekends as fixtures resume.

Elsewhere, the running track at Northgate Sports Centre will again be open to athletics clubs from the same date.

The reopenings follow other council-owned facilities the Whitton Sports Centre and Fore Street Pool, which opened on August 17, while Crown Pools has proved popular with the public and clubs since reopening this month.

David Ellesmere, leader of Ipswich Borough Council said the authority is “continuing to reopen facilities as and when it is viable and safe to do so.”

“Coronavirus continues to have a big impact on all our lives,” Mr Ellesmere added.