Former Northgate Grammar students share memories at big school reunion

Almost 100 former pupils attended the big reunion Picture: PAUL NIXON PHOTOGRAPHY Paul Nixon Photography 07904296577

Almost 100 former pupils of Northgate Grammar School got together for a big reunion in Ipswich on Friday – with some travelling thousands of miles to meet up with their old schoolmates.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Some has come from as far as west Africa to attend the reunion Picture: PAUL NIXON PHOTOGRAPHY Some has come from as far as west Africa to attend the reunion Picture: PAUL NIXON PHOTOGRAPHY

The event, at Greshams, brought together boys and girls from the 1962 and 963 intake of pupils.

Organiser David Howlett said many had not seen each other for more than 50 years.

He said: “It took us about a year to put it together, using social media to wee how many former students we could find.

“This is the second reunion we have held, the first was in 1990.

The reunion, at Greshams in Ipswich, was a chance to catch up and share memories Picture: PAUL NIXON PHOTOGRAPHY The reunion, at Greshams in Ipswich, was a chance to catch up and share memories Picture: PAUL NIXON PHOTOGRAPHY

“It was great to see some old faces and reminisce about our escapades.”

Mr Howlett said some guests had travelled hundreds of miles to reach the reunion - one who lives in Spain and another who now lives in Senegal.

He said donations collected at the reunion were being donated to homeless charities.