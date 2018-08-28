Snow

Snow

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Former Northgate Grammar students share memories at big school reunion

PUBLISHED: 19:59 02 February 2019 | UPDATED: 19:59 02 February 2019

Almost 100 former pupils attended the big reunion Picture: PAUL NIXON PHOTOGRAPHY

Almost 100 former pupils attended the big reunion Picture: PAUL NIXON PHOTOGRAPHY

Paul Nixon Photography 07904296577

Almost 100 former pupils of Northgate Grammar School got together for a big reunion in Ipswich on Friday – with some travelling thousands of miles to meet up with their old schoolmates.

Some has come from as far as west Africa to attend the reunion Picture: PAUL NIXON PHOTOGRAPHYSome has come from as far as west Africa to attend the reunion Picture: PAUL NIXON PHOTOGRAPHY

The event, at Greshams, brought together boys and girls from the 1962 and 963 intake of pupils.

Organiser David Howlett said many had not seen each other for more than 50 years.

He said: “It took us about a year to put it together, using social media to wee how many former students we could find.

“This is the second reunion we have held, the first was in 1990.

The reunion, at Greshams in Ipswich, was a chance to catch up and share memories Picture: PAUL NIXON PHOTOGRAPHYThe reunion, at Greshams in Ipswich, was a chance to catch up and share memories Picture: PAUL NIXON PHOTOGRAPHY

“It was great to see some old faces and reminisce about our escapades.”

Mr Howlett said some guests had travelled hundreds of miles to reach the reunion - one who lives in Spain and another who now lives in Senegal.

He said donations collected at the reunion were being donated to homeless charities.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Pret is no longer opening a shop in Ipswich

The Pret a Manger colours were added to the Grimwade's building in November Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Schoolgirl, 11, approached by ‘man in silver taxi’

Fentons Way in Kesgrave, where a schoolgirl reported being approached by a man in a silver car claiming to be a taxi Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mapped: Where children have been approached by silver car driver

Police are investigating five reports of children being approached Picture: ARCHANT

Mystery as hundreds of dead crabs wash up near the Orwell Bridge

Hundreds of dead crabs washed up on the shore near the Orwell Bridge Picture: JASON ALEXANDER

Snow warning issued for tonight

Forecasters predict 5cm of snow in Suffolk overnight. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Pret is no longer opening a shop in Ipswich

The Pret a Manger colours were added to the Grimwade's building in November Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Schoolgirl, 11, approached by ‘man in silver taxi’

Fentons Way in Kesgrave, where a schoolgirl reported being approached by a man in a silver car claiming to be a taxi Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mapped: Where children have been approached by silver car driver

Police are investigating five reports of children being approached Picture: ARCHANT

Mystery as hundreds of dead crabs wash up near the Orwell Bridge

Hundreds of dead crabs washed up on the shore near the Orwell Bridge Picture: JASON ALEXANDER

Snow warning issued for tonight

Forecasters predict 5cm of snow in Suffolk overnight. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Can High Streets in towns like Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds survive the current upheavals?

Despite all the talk of internet shopping, most Christmas presents were bought from shops. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Betty from Hadleigh celebrates her 100th with surprise tea party

Betty Carpenter, from Hadleigh, celebrates her 100th birthday Picture: TESCO

A14 eastbound near Copdock reopens following multi-vehicle crash

A multi-vehicle crash is blocking the A14 eastbound between Copdock and Wherstead Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

The best places to get breakfast in Ipswich according to TripAdvisor

How many of these restaurants have you visited? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-0 home defeat to Sheffield Wednesday

Alan Judge pictured during the Ipswich Town v Sheffield Wednesday match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists