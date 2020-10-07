E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Pupils return to Ipswich’s Northgate school after coronavirus case

PUBLISHED: 15:03 07 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:03 07 October 2020

137 pupils at Northgate High School were forced to self-isolate over coronavirus fears Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Students have returned back to Northgate High School after a pupil tested positive for coronavirus two weeks ago.

More than 130 pupils were forced to self-isolate after two pupils tested positive for the virus in September.

Now, two weeks later, the school is back to normal following the scare.

The first pupil tested positive on September 18, which prompted 29 pupils to stay at home. However, the following week another pupil tested positive and a further 108 pupils were asked to self-isolate.

Two staff members, who had been in close contact with the second symptomatic pupil, also had to stay at home for 14 days.

An incident management team, comprising of representatives from Public Health England, Public Health Suffolk, Children and Young People Services at Suffolk County Council and the school’s leadership team, was formed to advice and support the school.

The school has now confirmed that all of the pupils are now back at school, which is carrying on “business as usual”.

