School gives children hand massages to help ease stress

Northgate High School in Ipswich gave hand massages to pupils as part of its wellbeing week. Picture: NORTHGATE HIGH SCHOOL Archant

Schoolchildren in Ipswich took five minutes out of lessons - for a relaxing hand massage to help relieve the stress of the day.

Northgate High School encouraged pupils to have the soothing treatment after telling them their hands "may feel achy and tense at the end of the day".

Teachers told pupils; "At school, they help you carry your bag, take notes in class, play sport and eat your lunch.

"Your hands are capable of carrying out the most delicate and fine work. They tell you if you are touching things which are too hot, too rough, too cold and even painful."

Because the hands are so important to students - from taking notes to writing in exams - the school said the massages would not relax youngsters' muscles, improve joint mobility and boost blood flow, as well as improve general wellbeing.

"They have pressure points on them, similar to the feet, so hand massages may benefit the whole body."

The free treatment was given to students as part of Northgate High's wellbeing week, which included sessions on yoga and being active, mindfulness and the power of random acts of kindness.