Rollerskating Santa spreads festive cheer in Ipswich

Roller skating Santa with some young skaters Picture: RACHEL EDGE Archant

Children were invited to rock and roll around the Christmas tree with Santa as part of the annual festive celebrations at an Ipswich sports centre.

For the second year running, Santa Claus has made the long journey from the North Pole to the Northgate Sports Centre to meet the children of Ipswich at the most wonderful time of the year.

The Little Ones Skating with Santa session took place between 1pm and 2pm on Thursday – designed to give youngsters a chance to blow off steam ahead of the big day next week.

Andrew Wilesmith, who donned the big red suit this year, said it was a good holiday activity for little ones in the run up to Christmas.

“It’s part of our holiday activities that we put on every year, and obviously it’s Christmas time so we like to celebrate with a bit of festivities,” he said.

“We’ve been playing lots of different games to try and keep them entertained, keep them happy and wear them out because obviously they’re all very excited at the minute and none of them are sleeping – so I know the parents love that.”

Information about how to get involved with the festivities at Northgate Sports Centre can be found at www.ipswichfit.co.uk.