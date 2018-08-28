Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Rollerskating Santa spreads festive cheer in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 18:36 20 December 2018

Roller skating Santa with some young skaters Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Roller skating Santa with some young skaters Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Archant

Children were invited to rock and roll around the Christmas tree with Santa as part of the annual festive celebrations at an Ipswich sports centre.

For the second year running, Santa Claus has made the long journey from the North Pole to the Northgate Sports Centre to meet the children of Ipswich at the most wonderful time of the year.

The Little Ones Skating with Santa session took place between 1pm and 2pm on Thursday – designed to give youngsters a chance to blow off steam ahead of the big day next week.

The skating is just one of the activities on offer for kids over the festive period Picture: RACHEL EDGEThe skating is just one of the activities on offer for kids over the festive period Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Andrew Wilesmith, who donned the big red suit this year, said it was a good holiday activity for little ones in the run up to Christmas.

“It’s part of our holiday activities that we put on every year, and obviously it’s Christmas time so we like to celebrate with a bit of festivities,” he said.

Roller skating Santa with some young skaters Picture: RACHEL EDGERoller skating Santa with some young skaters Picture: RACHEL EDGE

“We’ve been playing lots of different games to try and keep them entertained, keep them happy and wear them out because obviously they’re all very excited at the minute and none of them are sleeping – so I know the parents love that.”

Information about how to get involved with the festivities at Northgate Sports Centre can be found at www.ipswichfit.co.uk.

Most Read

Ipswich stabbing victim named as 32-year-old Daniel Saunders

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Major Ipswich road reopens after serious crash

Police have shut London Road after a crash Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

Forensic officers are still examining the area of Turin Street and Kenyon Street in Ipswich this morning as part of a murder investigation Picture: ARCHANT

Three arrested in Ipswich murder investigation

The scene in Turin Street on Monday morning Picture: ARCHANT

Three Ipswich stabbings reported in less than 12 hours

Forensic vans pictured after the Turin Street incident Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Revealed: Best and worst schools in Tower Hamlets

The best schools in every London borough have been revealed. Pic: PA

Three people stabbed inside health centres in Bow

Police officers near the Tredegar Practice. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Man, 50, charged after van driver threatened with knife in Bethnal Green

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police reveal FOUR people were injured in knife attack inside two health centres in Bow

#includeImage($article, 225)

O’s will ‘hopefully’ make signing before Chesterfield clash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Does Ipswich have too many shops? High street report claim rejected

Terry Baxter welcomed Sir John Timpson's report. Picture; NICOLE DRURY/IBC

Ipswich stabbing victim died of ‘single wound to abdomen’

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Judge disturbed by teen’s compulsion to carry as 18-year-old jailed after McDonald’s knifing

Rishawn Mohammed was sentenced to 21 months in a young offender institution Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

WATCH: Ellis is a Christmas advert veteran at just six

Ellis Somers from Kesgrave was chosen to star in the Christmas advertising campaign for car manufacturer Hyundai. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Ipswich give first professional deal to talented midfielder El Mizouni

Idris El Mizouni has signed his first professional contract. Picture: ROSS HALLS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists