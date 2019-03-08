E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
'Someone is going to get hurt': Ipswich woman calls for clearer rules on town centre one-way roads

PUBLISHED: 05:30 23 October 2019

The contraflow system in Ipswich's Northgate Street, leading to Upper Brook Street Picture: ARCHANT

The contraflow system in Ipswich's Northgate Street, leading to Upper Brook Street Picture: ARCHANT

A 61-year-old Ipswich woman allegedly struck by a cyclist in the town centre has warned more people will be hurt under current road layouts.

Do Ipswich's cycle lanes need to be rethought to stop traffic collisions? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTODo Ipswich's cycle lanes need to be rethought to stop traffic collisions? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO

Shirley Fryer, a qualified security guard from Risby Close in Ipswich, was crossing the road in Upper Brook Street on Sunday afternoon when she allegedly had a run-in with a cyclist.

Miss Fryer said: "I was crossing between Wilkinsons and Greggs, I saw there were no buses or cars coming so I stepped out into the road, then from nowhere this person comes flying down the street and hit me on the side of the leg.

"Fortunately I'm steady on my feet but what if he had hit an elderly or disabled person?

"I think someone is going to get seriously hurt."

The cyclist was following the contraflow system for bikes in Upper Brook Street, allowing cyclists to travel against the flow of cars and buses.

There are dedicated contraflow cycle lanes in Northgate Street, Upper Brook Street and Museum Street.

Cyclists can also ride through the pedestrianised town centre before 10.30am and after 4.30pm as part of the borough council's Safer Cycling scheme.

Miss Fryer added: "It's half term now, it's coming up to Christmas and we're being told to shop locally and visit our town centre.

"But if the signs for these aren't made clearer, these things are still going to happen."

In September 2018 a woman in Northgate Street sustained a serious head injury after a collision with a cyclist, just metres away from Miss Fryer's near-miss.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: "While we understand there is a combination of road and pavement cycle paths in Ipswich which cyclists share with pedestrians, we will take action against those who travel without due care and attention or without reasonable consideration for others."

The spokesman added: "Public safety is always our main priority and we urge cyclists to be considerate of other road users, particularly vulnerable pedestrians such as children, those with mobility issues and the blind or partially-sighted and even other cyclists.

"All bicycles must be fitted with a bell, so ring it if you think people aren't aware of you approaching.

"Please use your bicycles considerately and follow the rules of the Highway Code.

"You wouldn't cycle head-on into traffic, so don't cycle head-on into pedestrians."

