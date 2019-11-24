Everything we know so far about Norwich Road brawl

Norwich Road was closed by police near Ipswich town centre Picture: MATTHEW EARTH Archant

A stop and search zone introduced in the wake of a mass brawl in the centre of Ipswich yesterday which saw six people arrested has now ceased.

This map shows the area in which the Section 60 order was authorised until 11.55am on Sunday Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY This map shows the area in which the Section 60 order was authorised until 11.55am on Sunday Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

The incident closed Norwich Road for several hours yesterday - causing disruption for Christmas shoppers heading into the town centre,

Here is everything we know so far about the incident.

When did it unfold?

Suffolk Constabulary were called to Norwich Road, between the junctions with Cumberland Street and Orford Street, shortly after 10.25am yesterday to reports of an altercation.

What happened next?

Witnesses told police there had been a fight with weapons and armed police were called to the scene.

The officers located an injured man, before being informed of another nearby.

In addition, two woman were also located with injuries in the close vicinity, though none of the injuries sustained in the incident were deemed life-threatening or life-changing and all of those injured were discharged from hospital later in the day.

Road closures

Norwich Road was closed for a large part of the day, not reopening until after 4pm.

The closure caused gridlock for drivers heading in and out of the town.

Nearby Surrey Road also closed for a portion of the day due to what police described as a "related incident".

Stop and Search zone

Last night police stepped up patrols to reassure the community - and a section 60 order was put in place, allowing them powers stop and search anyone within the vicinity of the town centre through to 11.55am, without needing reasonable grounds to do so

The zone was in place for 24 hours and has now ceased, meaning police can still stop and search someone, provided they have reasonable grounds.

Arrests

Police have confirmed six people were arrested in connection with the incident - five man aged 24, 30, 32, 33 and 54,as well as a woman whose age is unknown at this time - were arrested for various offences including affray, assault, failing to appear when a warrant was issued and assisting an offender.

The group was split up and taken to both Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre and Martlesham Police Investigation Centre.

Impact on businesses

Police ordered those working in the shops and restaurants within the cordoned off area Norwich Road to either stay inside or leave via their rear entrances.

What happened at McDonald's?

Police were also called to an incident in the car park of McDonald's at Ravenswood yesterday morning where a witness described seeing someone brandishing a metal bar in a fight.

The incident happened at around 8.30am in Hening Avenue and involved up to 20 people, a witness said.

Suffolk Constabulary confirmed they had attended the scene after receiving reports of an incident, which "had all broken up" by the time they arrived.

Police have not linked the incidents at this stage.

I saw the incident - who should I contact?

Suffolk Constabulary said they are looking for people who may have footage of the incident to come froward.

A spokesman said: "Any witnesses or anyone travelling in the area that may have captured relevant dash-cam or mobile phone footage should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference: 37/70870/19."