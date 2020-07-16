E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash which has closed Norwich Road

PUBLISHED: 09:16 16 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:05 16 July 2020

Norwich Road is closed after a crash between a car and a motorbike this morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Norwich Road has been closed as police deal with a crash between a car and motorbike this morning and one man has been taken to hospital for a serious injury.

Police closed Norwich Road after an accident near the double roundabout with Valley Road. Picture; PAUL GEATERPolice closed Norwich Road after an accident near the double roundabout with Valley Road. Picture; PAUL GEATER

The accident happened at 7.24am this morning between the junctions with Broom Hill Road and Sherrington Road.

The male motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with a serious leg injury and police have remained at the scene.

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) attended the incident and treated the motorcyclist with specialist painkilling drugs before accompanying him to hospital by land ambulance.

The section of the A1156 between Broom Hill Road and Sherrington Road remains closed in both directions and traffic is building in the area.

Most Read

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what’s next for Ipswich landmark?

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Council firm bought Toys R Us to save town centre M&S in Ipswich

The former Toys R Us building has been bought by Ipswich Borough Assets. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

UNISON warns that shutting tourist centre means Ipswich is closed

The Tourist Information Centre in St Stephen's Church will not reopen after the lockdown. Picture: JOHN NORMAN

See inside derelict Listed building as plans to open up Waterfront entrance are revealed

Ipswich Borough Council has announced plans to make alterations to the interior and exterior of 4 College Street. Picture CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich woman named as A140 crash victim

Katerina Kostadinova Kostadinova, from Ipswich, died at the scene of the crash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

