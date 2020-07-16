Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash which has closed Norwich Road

Norwich Road is closed after a crash between a car and a motorbike this morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER Archant

Norwich Road has been closed as police deal with a crash between a car and motorbike this morning and one man has been taken to hospital for a serious injury.

Police closed Norwich Road after an accident near the double roundabout with Valley Road. Picture; PAUL GEATER Police closed Norwich Road after an accident near the double roundabout with Valley Road. Picture; PAUL GEATER

The accident happened at 7.24am this morning between the junctions with Broom Hill Road and Sherrington Road.

The male motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with a serious leg injury and police have remained at the scene.

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) attended the incident and treated the motorcyclist with specialist painkilling drugs before accompanying him to hospital by land ambulance.

The section of the A1156 between Broom Hill Road and Sherrington Road remains closed in both directions and traffic is building in the area.