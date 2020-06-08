Pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car in Ipswich road

A man has been taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car in Norwich Road, Ipswich.

The collision happened near the Tesco Express store in the road shortly before 11.40am Monday, June 8.

The pedestrian, in his 30s, has been taken to hospital by ambulance.

A police spokeswoman said the extent of his injuries has not yet been confirmed.

The road was partially blocked but has since been cleared.