Car and motorcycle crash partially blocking major Ipswich Road

The crash happened outside the Tesco Express on Norwich Road.

The emergency services are at the scene of a crash between a car and a motorcycle which has left Norwich Road, Ipswich, partially blocked.

The collision happened at about 4.35pm outside Tesco Express on Norwich Road.

Police officers and an ambulance are at the scene and the road is blocked partially, but not closed.