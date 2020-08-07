E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Car and motorcycle crash partially blocking major Ipswich Road

PUBLISHED: 17:20 07 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:20 07 August 2020

The crash happened outside the Tesco Express on Norwich Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The crash happened outside the Tesco Express on Norwich Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

The emergency services are at the scene of a crash between a car and a motorcycle which has left Norwich Road, Ipswich, partially blocked.

You may also want to watch:

The collision happened at about 4.35pm outside Tesco Express on Norwich Road.

Police officers and an ambulance are at the scene and the road is blocked partially, but not closed.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Family concerned for welfare of missing Ipswich teenager

Suffolk police said they are concerned for the welfare of missing Ipswich girl Cerys Hall Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Poundland goes ‘into hibernation’ at Ipswich’s Sailmakers centre

Poundland opened a Pep & Co department in its Sailmakers store in 2017. Picture: POUNDLAND/SAILMAKERS

Ipswich bar ‘disappointed’ at picture showing lack of social distancing in queue

A crowd of

Travellers return to field near Ipswich school

Travellers have set up in the park near Westbourne Academy. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Family concerned for welfare of missing Ipswich teenager

Suffolk police said they are concerned for the welfare of missing Ipswich girl Cerys Hall Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Poundland goes ‘into hibernation’ at Ipswich’s Sailmakers centre

Poundland opened a Pep & Co department in its Sailmakers store in 2017. Picture: POUNDLAND/SAILMAKERS

Ipswich bar ‘disappointed’ at picture showing lack of social distancing in queue

A crowd of

Travellers return to field near Ipswich school

Travellers have set up in the park near Westbourne Academy. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Third driving ban for 20-year-old who led police on foot chase

The 20-year-old was seen driving a VW Golf into the car park at Tesco, Copdock Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Prolific shoplifter given chance to mend ways or face return to prison

Craig Horsnell appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court via video link from Martlesham Heath police invstigation centre Picture: ARCHANT

Trailer ‘fully laden with spinach’ overturns on A12 roundabout causing long delays

A trailer has rolled on the A12 roundabout at Martlesham. Picture: NSRAPT

Car and motorcycle crash partially blocking major Ipswich Road

The crash happened outside the Tesco Express on Norwich Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Vineyard owners ‘chuffed to bits’ after striking gold at national WineGB awards

Angus Crowther picks Pinot Meunier grapes at Tuffon Hall in Sible Hedingham.