Car and motorcycle crash partially blocking major Ipswich Road
PUBLISHED: 17:20 07 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:20 07 August 2020
The emergency services are at the scene of a crash between a car and a motorcycle which has left Norwich Road, Ipswich, partially blocked.
The collision happened at about 4.35pm outside Tesco Express on Norwich Road.
Police officers and an ambulance are at the scene and the road is blocked partially, but not closed.
