Bus stops on busy Ipswich routes set to be moved

The bus stops in Norwich Road and Elmcroft Road are set to be moved.

Bus stops on key routes in Ipswich are set to be moved, sparking objections from neighbours over loss of parking spaces and road safety.

Ipswich Borough Council wants to build new kerbs at the stops in Norwich Road and Elmcroft Road "to ensure that bus passengers can easily and safely board and alight from buses".

However it is not possible to put a raised kerb at the current bus stop outside 362 and 364 Norwich Road because of a crossing nearby, whereas the one outside 71 Elmcroft Road already has steps which makes it harder to access.

As such, the council has proposed to move the stops to outside 79/81 Elmcroft Road and 380/382 Norwich Road.

Those moves have sparked opposition from nearby residents, with a report to the council's North-West Area Committee on Thursday (November 7) saying of the Norwich Road relocation: "The objectors points effectively centre on a concern that their dropped crossings will be constantly or significantly blocked by buses stopped at the relocated bus stop."

They have also argued that "visibility for drivers exiting their premises will be impaired, and that this will be the cause of difficulties in gaining access and will constitute an unacceptable increase in the risk of a road traffic collision or congestion".

In Elmcroft Road, neighbours said the loss of on-street parking spaces would cause problems - particularly in the evenings.

Yet even though officials said the concerns had been given proper consideration - acknowledging that 800 buses a week, or 11 an hour, pass through Norwich Road - it has recommended councillors on the North-West Area Committee approve both moves.

It in particular cited that wheelchair users who currently struggle to access public transport would find it easier to use the buses because of the raised kerbs.

In Norwich Road, it said that data provided by Ipswich Buses means that the occasions when drivers would be temporarily blocked would be "very limited".