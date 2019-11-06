E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Bus stops on busy Ipswich routes set to be moved

06 November, 2019 - 16:24
An Ipswich Buses service. The bus stops in Norwich Road and Elmcroft Road are set to be moved. Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

An Ipswich Buses service. The bus stops in Norwich Road and Elmcroft Road are set to be moved. Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Archant

Bus stops on key routes in Ipswich are set to be moved, sparking objections from neighbours over loss of parking spaces and road safety.

Ipswich Borough Council wants to build new kerbs at the stops in Norwich Road and Elmcroft Road "to ensure that bus passengers can easily and safely board and alight from buses".

However it is not possible to put a raised kerb at the current bus stop outside 362 and 364 Norwich Road because of a crossing nearby, whereas the one outside 71 Elmcroft Road already has steps which makes it harder to access.

As such, the council has proposed to move the stops to outside 79/81 Elmcroft Road and 380/382 Norwich Road.

You may also want to watch:

Those moves have sparked opposition from nearby residents, with a report to the council's North-West Area Committee on Thursday (November 7) saying of the Norwich Road relocation: "The objectors points effectively centre on a concern that their dropped crossings will be constantly or significantly blocked by buses stopped at the relocated bus stop."

They have also argued that "visibility for drivers exiting their premises will be impaired, and that this will be the cause of difficulties in gaining access and will constitute an unacceptable increase in the risk of a road traffic collision or congestion".

In Elmcroft Road, neighbours said the loss of on-street parking spaces would cause problems - particularly in the evenings.

Yet even though officials said the concerns had been given proper consideration - acknowledging that 800 buses a week, or 11 an hour, pass through Norwich Road - it has recommended councillors on the North-West Area Committee approve both moves.

It in particular cited that wheelchair users who currently struggle to access public transport would find it easier to use the buses because of the raised kerbs.

In Norwich Road, it said that data provided by Ipswich Buses means that the occasions when drivers would be temporarily blocked would be "very limited".

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Orwell Bridge re-opens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge has re-opened after a police incident Picture: MICK WEBB

Then and now: 10 years of change on Ipswich high street (Part 1)

The White Horse Hotel in 2009 and in 2019 Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

New mum scared to cross ‘danger road’ to get to the park for her baby

Sophie Davies and Josh Hicks with their son Samuel Earl Davies-Hicks near the fast traffic on Park Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Which Ipswich schools will be in our first class photo supplement?

The Ipswich Star First Class Supplement will be in paper tomorrow, Tuesday, November 5 - Find out which schools are taking part below Picture: RUTH LEACH

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Orwell Bridge re-opens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge has re-opened after a police incident Picture: MICK WEBB

Then and now: 10 years of change on Ipswich high street (Part 1)

The White Horse Hotel in 2009 and in 2019 Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

New mum scared to cross ‘danger road’ to get to the park for her baby

Sophie Davies and Josh Hicks with their son Samuel Earl Davies-Hicks near the fast traffic on Park Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Which Ipswich schools will be in our first class photo supplement?

The Ipswich Star First Class Supplement will be in paper tomorrow, Tuesday, November 5 - Find out which schools are taking part below Picture: RUTH LEACH

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Arrest made as police swoop on Ipswich street

Police in Halifax Road Ipswich Picture: SUBMITTED

Huge boat and rolling road block could spark delays on Orwell Bridge

Police will escort the abnormal load along the A14 from Felixstowe and will travel across the Orwell Bridge. Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

Man caught drink driving at four-and-a-half times limit avoids jail

Jon Bullimore shields his face after leaving Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Two-and-a-half hours from Hadleigh to Ipswich – roadworks cause standstill traffic

The traffic is at a standstill on all roads leading on to the road works and many have been stuck for over an hour. Picture: RACHEL EVANS

Lorry breaks down on busy A14 slip road

The scene on the A14 slip road at Wherstead Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists