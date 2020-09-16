Firefighters and police called to garden blaze causing congestion on major Ipswich road

Norwich Road in Ipswich was partially blocked earlier this evening after two sheds, a fence and area of undergrowth caught fire in a garden.

Fire fighters were called to the scene at 4.28pm today, Wednesday September 16, after reports of a fire outside a home near the junction with Valley Road.

Two fire engines arrived to find two sheds, a fence and an area of undergrowth measuring five metres by 10 metres well alight.

Police were also called to the incident and one lane of the road was blocked while firefighters worked to make the scene safe.

The fire has been dampened down now and crews are leaving the site.