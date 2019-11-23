Video

Ipswich roads sealed off as armed police deal with incident

Armed police were called to the scene as one of Ipswich's busiest roads was closed this morning.

Norwich Road has been cordoned off in both directions near the junctions with Cumberland Street and Bramford Road.

Eye-witnesses said there were ambulances and dog handlers at the scene, as well several police cars and vans.

People in shops in the cordoned-off section of Norwich Road were instructed by police to either stay inside or leave out the back.

Most of the investigation taking place appeared to be happening near Cumberland Street.

Attention was focussed on a house in Cumberland Street, not far from the junction with Ann Street.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman confirmed that an incident was being dealt with but could give no details at this time.