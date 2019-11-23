E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

Ipswich roads sealed off as armed police deal with incident

PUBLISHED: 11:44 23 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:16 23 November 2019

Emergency vehicles in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Emergency vehicles in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Armed police were called to the scene as one of Ipswich's busiest roads was closed this morning.

Norwich Road has been closed by police near Ipswich town centre Picture: MATTHEW EARTHNorwich Road has been closed by police near Ipswich town centre Picture: MATTHEW EARTH

Norwich Road has been cordoned off in both directions near the junctions with Cumberland Street and Bramford Road.

Eye-witnesses said there were ambulances and dog handlers at the scene, as well several police cars and vans.

People in shops in the cordoned-off section of Norwich Road were instructed by police to either stay inside or leave out the back.

Most of the investigation taking place appeared to be happening near Cumberland Street.

Police cars in Cumberland Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANTPolice cars in Cumberland Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Attention was focussed on a house in Cumberland Street, not far from the junction with Ann Street.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman confirmed that an incident was being dealt with but could give no details at this time.

Most Read

AVOID: Fire on Orwell Bridge - one lane still closed four hours after blaze

Shocking scenes as a car is engulfed in flames on the Orwell Bridge Picture: GEORGE BENTLEY

Man stabbed in face in attack on Ipswich river path

Police sealed off both ends of the tow path at the bridge in front of the rail station and at Stoke Bridge Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Recruitment firm hit by bad debt goes bust, owing £482k to taxman

Hunterskill Recruitment's former offices in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Discussions under way over future of former Toys R Us site

The former Toys R Us store at Copdock, with graffiti on its wall. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Major road re-opened as police hunt for missing crash victim

An urgent police search is underway for a pedestrian potentially involved in a collision with an Audi Q7 in Candlet Road, Felixstowe, at about 7.15am on November 19 Picture: GOGLE MAPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

AVOID: Fire on Orwell Bridge - one lane still closed four hours after blaze

Shocking scenes as a car is engulfed in flames on the Orwell Bridge Picture: GEORGE BENTLEY

Man stabbed in face in attack on Ipswich river path

Police sealed off both ends of the tow path at the bridge in front of the rail station and at Stoke Bridge Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Recruitment firm hit by bad debt goes bust, owing £482k to taxman

Hunterskill Recruitment's former offices in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Discussions under way over future of former Toys R Us site

The former Toys R Us store at Copdock, with graffiti on its wall. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Major road re-opened as police hunt for missing crash victim

An urgent police search is underway for a pedestrian potentially involved in a collision with an Audi Q7 in Candlet Road, Felixstowe, at about 7.15am on November 19 Picture: GOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich roads sealed off as armed police deal with incident

Emergency vehicles in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

‘Metal bar’ brandished in fight in McDonald’s car park

A witness described seeing a a fight in the McDonald's car park Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man convicted of murder: ‘I am innocent, this is a miscarriage of justice’

The Scales of Justice Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Police dogs and handlers lack full training to sniff out crime, report finds

The eastern region police dog trials at Police HQ, Martlesham Heath in 2015 Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Matchday Live: League football is FINALLY back as Ipswich host high-flying Blackpool for clash of promotion chasers

James Norwood is set to return when Ipswich Town face Blackpool this afternoon. Picture: ROSS HALLS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists