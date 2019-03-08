Cyclist in hospital after rush-hour collision in Norwich Road

Norwich Road was the scene of a collision between a cyclist and a car during the morning commute in Ipswich on July 17. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A cyclist is in hospital after a collision with a car during the morning rush-hour in Ipswich.

Officers at Suffolk Constabulary were called to a crash on Norwich Road in Ipswich just after 7.30am on July 17.

Paramedics also attended the scene to treat the cyclist.

They were taken to Ipswich Hospital by ambulance with injuries not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

The road remained open while the police handled the incident and the road is now clear.