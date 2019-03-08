Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Cyclist in hospital after rush-hour collision in Norwich Road

PUBLISHED: 10:43 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:43 17 July 2019

Norwich Road was the scene of a collision between a cyclist and a car during the morning commute in Ipswich on July 17. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Norwich Road was the scene of a collision between a cyclist and a car during the morning commute in Ipswich on July 17. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A cyclist is in hospital after a collision with a car during the morning rush-hour in Ipswich.

Officers at Suffolk Constabulary were called to a crash on Norwich Road in Ipswich just after 7.30am on July 17.

Paramedics also attended the scene to treat the cyclist.

They were taken to Ipswich Hospital by ambulance with injuries not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

The road remained open while the police handled the incident and the road is now clear.

Most Read

‘She would help anyone who needed her’ – Family pay tribute to fatal Ipswich crash victim

Tracey Last, from Ipswich, who was killed following a crash in the town on July 3 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Police car and another vehicle involved in Ipswich crash

The crash happened in the middle of the junction around 8pm on Tuesday, July 16 Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich to blitz illegal parking near Chantry during Ed Sheeran concerts

There were massive crowds in Chantry Park in 2002 for Radio One's One Big Sunday event. They're likely to be even bigger for Ed Sheeran next month. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Work starts on new school building in Ipswich

Work starts on the new building at Ipswich's Bridge School. Picture: MAXIM PHOTO

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘She would help anyone who needed her’ – Family pay tribute to fatal Ipswich crash victim

Tracey Last, from Ipswich, who was killed following a crash in the town on July 3 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Police car and another vehicle involved in Ipswich crash

The crash happened in the middle of the junction around 8pm on Tuesday, July 16 Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich to blitz illegal parking near Chantry during Ed Sheeran concerts

There were massive crowds in Chantry Park in 2002 for Radio One's One Big Sunday event. They're likely to be even bigger for Ed Sheeran next month. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Work starts on new school building in Ipswich

Work starts on the new building at Ipswich's Bridge School. Picture: MAXIM PHOTO

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Cyclist in hospital after rush-hour collision in Norwich Road

Norwich Road was the scene of a collision between a cyclist and a car during the morning commute in Ipswich on July 17. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Town eyeing Bury defender Thompson

Ipswich Town are have kept tabs on Bury defender Adam Thompson, pictured playing for Southend. Picture: PA

Another Ipswich store to close down after firm enters administration

Ipswich's Bathstore in Norwich Road is set to close down after the firm entered administration. Photo: Judy Rimmer.

Cricket hero joins the aristocracy of an island off Suffolk

England's World Cup final hero Ben Stokes - now a Lord of Sealand Picture: STEVEN PASTON/PA WIRE

Police car and another vehicle involved in Ipswich crash

The crash happened in the middle of the junction around 8pm on Tuesday, July 16 Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists