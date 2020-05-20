CCTV image issued after Norwich Road ‘incident’

Officers in Ipswich want to talk to these two men in connection with an incident in Norwich Road on April 26 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

Police want to speak to two men shown on CCTV following an incident in Ipswich’s Norwich Road.

The CCTV image of the two men has been issued by Suffolk Constabulary after an incident occurred in Norwich Road about 4pm on Sunday, April 26.

Officers would like to speak to the two men about this incident as they believe they may be able to help with the investigation.

Suffolk police are asking the men pictured or anyone that recognises them to contact the force by calling 101 and quoting crime reference number 37/23352/20.