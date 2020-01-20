Nine remain on bail as police continue Norwich Road brawl investigation

Norwich Road was closed by police following the incident Picture: MATTHEW EARTH Archant

Nine people remain on bail as police continue investigating a fight in Ipswich last November.

They are among 14 people to have been arrested following the incident in Norwich Road on Saturday, November 23.

Three men were let go following interview under caution; no further action will be taken against a 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of affray and violent disorder, and a 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of failing to surrender to a warrant for a separate matter was found not to have been involved.

Two women aged 31 and 50, and seven men aged 26, 28, 32, 33, 36, 51 and 54, remain on bail until February 10, 11, 12 and 13.

A 30-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of assault, violent disorder and assisting an offender, has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Two men have so far been charged with possession of an offensive weapon as part of the investigation.