E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Nine remain on bail as police continue Norwich Road brawl investigation

PUBLISHED: 16:25 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:25 20 January 2020

Norwich Road was closed by police following the incident Picture: MATTHEW EARTH

Norwich Road was closed by police following the incident Picture: MATTHEW EARTH

Archant

Nine people remain on bail as police continue investigating a fight in Ipswich last November.

They are among 14 people to have been arrested following the incident in Norwich Road on Saturday, November 23.

Three men were let go following interview under caution; no further action will be taken against a 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of affray and violent disorder, and a 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of failing to surrender to a warrant for a separate matter was found not to have been involved.

Two women aged 31 and 50, and seven men aged 26, 28, 32, 33, 36, 51 and 54, remain on bail until February 10, 11, 12 and 13.

A 30-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of assault, violent disorder and assisting an offender, has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Two men have so far been charged with possession of an offensive weapon as part of the investigation.

Most Read

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

Boy cyclist in collision with bus in Ipswich

A collision involving a bus and a cyclist is causing delays in Wherstead Road. Picture: GOOGLE

A12 reopens after multi-vehicle collision blocks road

Multi-vehicle collision on A12 at Capel St Mary. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Young family starts new adventure as they take over Kesgrave cafe

Chris and Emma Sciortino have taken over Kesgrave Kitchen to transform it into a community hub Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Need for 360-home village estate questioned by action group

The land off Howlett Way, Trimley St Martin, where 360 new homes could be built Picture: EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

Boy cyclist in collision with bus in Ipswich

A collision involving a bus and a cyclist is causing delays in Wherstead Road. Picture: GOOGLE

A12 reopens after multi-vehicle collision blocks road

Multi-vehicle collision on A12 at Capel St Mary. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Young family starts new adventure as they take over Kesgrave cafe

Chris and Emma Sciortino have taken over Kesgrave Kitchen to transform it into a community hub Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Need for 360-home village estate questioned by action group

The land off Howlett Way, Trimley St Martin, where 360 new homes could be built Picture: EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Firefighters sent to school after girl gets finger stuck in metal bracket

The student got her finger trapped at Felixstowe Acadcemy. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Man who downloaded child porn warned he faces jail

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Showdown meeting set to decide future of Stansted airport

Passengers at the terminal concourse at Stansted Airport Picture: LUCY MARTIN

Another week, more cancellations on Greater Anglia’s East Suffolk Line

The new trains on the East Suffolk Line are still causing problems. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Owners ‘absolutely devastated’ as fun Alice-themed cafe closes

The Mad House cafe in Felixstowe has sadly closed its doors. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists