Mystery traffic lights on busy Ipswich street cause rush hour chaos

PUBLISHED: 10:10 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:10 04 November 2019

Temporary traffic lights are cauing delays in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Temporary traffic lights are cauing delays in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

ARCHANT

Temporary traffic lights on a busy Ipswich road have caused traffic chaos during the Monday morning rush hour.

The lights, in Norwich Road, were in place this morning but there is confusion over why.

Gas company Cadent carried out work on the road, near to the junction with Springfield Lane, over the weekend - but this was due to finish on Sunday.

The traffic lights were set up again this morning, despite the works being finished - causing long delays on the road, which links junction 53 of the A14 with Ipswich town centre.

Suffolk Highways is now trying to clarify why the lights are there.

Commuters experienced delays of more than 20 minutes this morning.

