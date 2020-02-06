E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Woman in serious condition after fall in Norwich Road

PUBLISHED: 12:41 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:41 06 February 2020

A woman has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after a fall in Norwich Road. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A woman has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after a fall in Norwich Road. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A woman has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after suffering a fall in Ipswich.

Police and ambulance crews were called to Norwich Road just outside Coes this morning with reports of a woman who had fallen.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 9.46am with reports of a person who had fallen in Norwich Road, Ipswich.

"We sent an ambulance, rapid response vehicle and ambulance officer.

"One person was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a serious condition."

Police were called to the scene at 9.55am but confirmed that no one else or vehicle was involved in the incident.

The woman was taken to hospital at 10.02am.

