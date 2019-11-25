Two charged and six bailed after Norwich Road mass brawl

Two people have been charged and six others released on bail following a brawl in Ipswich believed to involve 20 people.

Five people were arrested after the incident on Saturday morning, November 23, on suspicion of offences including assault, violent disorder and/or affray.

Who was arrested?

The five, a woman aged 50 and three men aged 33, 54, 32, and 30 have all been released on bail until December 20 and 21.

The group were split at the scene and taken either to Bury St Edmunds or Martlesham police investigation centres for questioning.

Another man, 24, was arrested on suspicion of failing to appear when a warrant had been issued for a separate matter. He was found not to be involved in the incident but will appear at court in due course.

Has there been more arrests following the incident?

A stop and search carried out under Section 60 powers saw another man arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon on Saturday evening. David Cristea, 22, of London Road, was subsequently charged and was due to appear Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Monday November 25.

Another man was arrested on Sunday, November 24 also on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

Nelu Paila, 31, of Parade Road was subsequently charged and will appear at Ipswich Magistrates' Court on February 4 next year.

Were there any injuries?

Four people were injured during the incident, with one man taken to hospital for treatment but was later discharged. The other injuries are not said to be serious.

What are the police doing to combat crime in the area?

Police are continuing to patrol the surrounding area in a bid to step up their presence and reassure the community.

Superintendent Kerry Cutler said: "We understand that this incident will have caused concern and as a result, we will be carrying out further patrols in the town this week.

"We now believe around 20 people were directly involved in the incident. While this investigation is progressing, we believe that there were two opposing groups of people involved who were known to each other. We hope that this will reassure people that this was not a violent attack against innocent members of the public.

"I would also like to emphasise again that we simply will not tolerate such violent behaviour in Ipswich or the county as a whole. We expect all people in Suffolk to go about their business in a law-abiding and peaceful way. Violent activity will not be accepted and we will always look to prosecute those involved in such serious acts of aggression, regardless of whether they were known to each other."

I saw the incident, how do I inform the police?

Any witnesses or those with any dash-cam or mobile phone footage - or any information that may aid police in their inquiry should contact them on 101, quoting reference 37/70870/19.