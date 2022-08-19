'Lots of energy' as exhibit celebrates community through art

Over 135 arrived to celebrate the launch of The Hive's new art show, 'Signs of Joy.' - Credit: Cad Taylor

Over one hundred people gathered in Norwich Road on Friday for the launch of a new art show, which seeks to bring together people from all walks of life.

This year’s ‘Signs of Joy’ summer exhibition opened at The Hive on Norwich Road on Friday, and will run until September.

The Hive is a new and emerging cultural space in Ipswich. Its aim is to connect creatives in an accessible way, run by directors Cad Taylor, Sarah Nkugwa, Bopper Rankin and Monika Puchala.

They had asked people within the community with an artistic flair to share their paintings, drawings, sculptures and textile creations, all around the theme of joy.

People from all different backgrounds submitted their work, many of them doing so for the first time, and organisers were overwhelmed by the number of responses and the vibrant, diverse line-up they have helped to create.

Cad Taylor said: “It is absolutely exhilarating to have so many local people come forward with their creations, all so original and good quality, many people we hadn't met before.

“The stories have actually been incredibly emotional to hear, and also hopeful, as we know there is lots more out there to be found.”

One of the featured artists was Omar O’Connor. He said: “It is really important that spaces are more available for people to exhibit there works. The amount of talent and community that came out for the launch was truly inspiring.”

Also in attendance was Councillor Julian Gibbs, the Ipswich Borough Councillor for Westgate.

He said: “It was incredibly vibrant, with lots of energy about the place.

“I think it’s great for the street. Here we had a good example of lots of people coming together from the community, talking about what it means to them and showing off their art.”

It is hoped that the summer exhibition at The Hive will become an annual tradition on the Ipswich calendar.

‘Signs of Joy’ will be running from 10am to 4pm at the Hive, 27-29 Norwich Road, from Tuesday to Saturday until September 2.

