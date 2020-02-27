E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ten people due in court following large disturbance in Ipswich

27 February, 2020 - 05:30
Norwich Road was closed by police following the incident Picture: MATTHEW EARTH

Norwich Road was closed by police following the incident Picture: MATTHEW EARTH

Archant

Seven people have been charged and three others summonsed to court in connection with a large disturbance in Ipswich.

Police were called to an area of Norwich Road shortly after 10.25am on Saturday, November 23 to reports of an altercation involving a group of people.

Armed officers were also called to the scene, between Cumberland Street and Orford Street, where witnesses reported seeing people fighting with weapons.

Two men and two women were reportedly injured in the incident.

Norwich Road was closed until after 4pm and nearby Surrey Road was temporarily closed for what police called a "related incident".

A Section 60 order was issued in the vicinity - giving police power to stop and search anyone to prevent violence or other weapons offences, until 11.55am the next morning.

Seven people, all of Ipswich, are due to appear at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on May 19.

-Liviu-laurentiu Cristea, 27, of London Road, has been charged with violent disorder

-Stefan Dumitru, 36, of Cauldwell Hall Road, is charged with violent disorder and possession of a bladed article

-Daniela Stefan, 31, of Newson Street, is charged with violent disorder and possession of a bladed article

-Cantemir Stefan, 28, of Hervey Street, is charged with violent disorder and possession of a bladed article

-Napoleon Stefan, 33, of Newson Street, is charged with violent disorder and possession of a bladed article

-Vasile Stefan, 54, of Dickens Road, is charged with violent disorder and possession of a bladed article

-Ion Pitigoi, 32, of London Road, is charged with violent disorder

-Three people, aged 31, 30 and 50 have been served with a summons to answer charges for violent disorder on the same date

-A warrant has been issued for a 51-year-old man, who failed to return to police on February 12, following his arrest on November 26 on suspicion of violent disorder

-A 50-year-old woman, 33-year-old man and 30-year-old man will face no further action at this time

-A 24-year-old man, arrested on November 23 for failing to appear when a warrant had been issued for a separate matter, was not part of the incident

-Prosecutions have been discontinued against two men arrested while Section 60 powers were in place

Most Read

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Three arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies following Ipswich street attack

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthews Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich street attack victim named as Richard Day – friends pay tribute to ‘kind soul’

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich where flowers have now been put up. Picture: Archant

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Three arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies following Ipswich street attack

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthews Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich street attack victim named as Richard Day – friends pay tribute to ‘kind soul’

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich where flowers have now been put up. Picture: Archant

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Is there any hope for Ipswich’s old Tolly Cobbold brewery?

An aerial view of firefighters tackling the blaze at the old Tolly Cobbold Brewery at Cliff Quay in Ipswich. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Ten people due in court following large disturbance in Ipswich

Norwich Road was closed by police following the incident Picture: MATTHEW EARTH

Man reportedly rescued from Ipswich Waterfront by members of the public

Police and ambulances were seen treating an individual on Ipswich Waterfront Picture: INGLETON WOOD

Dave Gooderham: This was meant to be a season of happiness and hope - but it’s all fading away

Town manager Paul Lambert and his assistant Stuart Taylor searching for options, late in the game against Oxford. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Top flight sauce maker reaches for the skies

Stokes Sauces is hoping to attract top-flight contracts with airlines when it attends an industry exhibition in German Picture: STOKES SAUCES
Drive 24