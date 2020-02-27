Ten people due in court following large disturbance in Ipswich

Norwich Road was closed by police following the incident Picture: MATTHEW EARTH Archant

Seven people have been charged and three others summonsed to court in connection with a large disturbance in Ipswich.

Police were called to an area of Norwich Road shortly after 10.25am on Saturday, November 23 to reports of an altercation involving a group of people.

Armed officers were also called to the scene, between Cumberland Street and Orford Street, where witnesses reported seeing people fighting with weapons.

Two men and two women were reportedly injured in the incident.

Norwich Road was closed until after 4pm and nearby Surrey Road was temporarily closed for what police called a "related incident".

A Section 60 order was issued in the vicinity - giving police power to stop and search anyone to prevent violence or other weapons offences, until 11.55am the next morning.

Seven people, all of Ipswich, are due to appear at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on May 19.

-Liviu-laurentiu Cristea, 27, of London Road, has been charged with violent disorder

-Stefan Dumitru, 36, of Cauldwell Hall Road, is charged with violent disorder and possession of a bladed article

-Daniela Stefan, 31, of Newson Street, is charged with violent disorder and possession of a bladed article

-Cantemir Stefan, 28, of Hervey Street, is charged with violent disorder and possession of a bladed article

-Napoleon Stefan, 33, of Newson Street, is charged with violent disorder and possession of a bladed article

-Vasile Stefan, 54, of Dickens Road, is charged with violent disorder and possession of a bladed article

-Ion Pitigoi, 32, of London Road, is charged with violent disorder

-Three people, aged 31, 30 and 50 have been served with a summons to answer charges for violent disorder on the same date

-A warrant has been issued for a 51-year-old man, who failed to return to police on February 12, following his arrest on November 26 on suspicion of violent disorder

-A 50-year-old woman, 33-year-old man and 30-year-old man will face no further action at this time

-A 24-year-old man, arrested on November 23 for failing to appear when a warrant had been issued for a separate matter, was not part of the incident

-Prosecutions have been discontinued against two men arrested while Section 60 powers were in place