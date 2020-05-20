Ten fail to attend court in connection with large disturbance in Ipswich

Norwich Road was closed by police following the incident Picture: MATTHEW EARTH Archant

Warrants have been issued for the arrests of 10 people for failing to appear at court in connection with a large disturbance in Ipswich.

One of the 11 people either charged our summonsed in connection with the incident in Norwich Road last November attended Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Police were called to an area of Norwich Road shortly after 10.25am on Saturday, November 23, to reports of an altercation involving a group of people.

Armed officers were also sent to the scene, between Cumberland Street and Orford Street, where witnesses reported seeing people fighting with weapons.

Two men and two women were reportedly injured in the incident.

In February, seven people were charged and three others summonsed to court in connection with the disturbance.

All were due to appear before magistrates this week – but only Stefan Dumitru attended to be formally charged with violent disorder and possession of a bladed article.

No plea was entered by the 36-year-old, of Cauldwell Hall Road, Ipswich, and a further hearing was set for June 16 at Ipswich Crown Court.

The court issued warrants for the arrests of six people charged in connection with the incident.

•Liviu-laurentiu Cristea, 27, of London Road, has been charged with violent disorder

•Daniela Stefan, 32, of Newson Street, is charged with violent disorder and possession of a bladed article

•Cantemir Stefan, 29, of Hervey Street, is charged with violent disorder and possession of a bladed article

•Napoleon Stefan, 33, of Newson Street, is charged with violent disorder and possession of a bladed article

•Vasile Stefan, 54, of Dickens Road, is charged with violent disorder and possession of a bladed article

•Ion Pitigoi, 33, of London Road, is charged with violent disorder

Warrants have also been issued by the court for three people, aged 31, 30 and 50 at the time of being served with a summons to answer charges for violent disorder.

A 51-year-old man, arrested on November 26 on suspicion of violent disorder, and who had been released on bail but failed to return to police on February 12, was later served with a summons but also failed to appear at court this week.