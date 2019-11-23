E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Norwich Road REOPENED after armed police incident

PUBLISHED: 18:16 23 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:16 23 November 2019

Norwich Road was closed by police near Ipswich town centre Picture: MATTHEW EARTH

Norwich Road was closed by police near Ipswich town centre Picture: MATTHEW EARTH

Archant

The busy road was closed by the police earlier while their investigation took place into an incident which drew an armed police response.

The scene was cordoned off in both directions near the junctions with Cumberland Street and Bramford Road earlier today.

Surrey Road nearby was also closed for several hours later on in the day in connection with the Norwich Road investigation.

While Suffolk police have not yet released any details of what happened they have confirmed that an ambulance was required.

Eyewitnesses saw police dogs and their handlers, police vans and cars as well as several ambulances.

Six people have been arrested in connection to the incident and taken into custody while police attempt to establish the circumstances.

It has not been confirmed what the people were arrested on suspicion on but a spokesperson from the police has confirmed that their investigation at the scene has finished for the day.

Any witnesses or anyone with information should contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD reference 101 of today, Saturday 23 November.

