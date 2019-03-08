Sunshine and Showers

Summer of roadworks set to continue around busy roads in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 05:30 08 June 2019

Drivers are facing more roadworks in the Norwich Road area. Picture: ARCHANT

Drivers are facing more roadworks in the Norwich Road area. Picture: ARCHANT

Drivers are facing five weeks of disruption later this month as engineers replace an old gas main on either side of Norwich Road.

Work has started to rebuild Westerfield level crossing, Picture: PAUL GEATERWork has started to rebuild Westerfield level crossing, Picture: PAUL GEATER

Utility delivery company Cadent will be carrying out the work on Lower Dales View Road and Springfield Lane on either side of Norwich Road in Ipswich between June 24 and July 25.

Lower Dales View Road will be closed between June 24 and July 12 as that part of the road is dug up for the work to take place.

A diversion will be set up from Sherrington Road along Kensington Road, Mornington Avenue and Dales Road for people that are affected.

Springfield Lane on the other side of Norwich Road will also close on 24 June - but that will be shut until July 25. A diversion will be set up between Kitchener Road, Bramford Lane and Cromer Road for people needing access to this road while the work takes place.

You may also want to watch:

During the project there will be lane closures on Norwich Road, but this should remain open although there could be some disruption at busy times of the day.

Cadent is carrying out safety-related work, replacing decaying iron gas pipes with more durable plastic mains to supply homes in the area.

They are also about to start similar work in Highfield Approach, between Norwich Road and Highfield Road, which will mean that road is closed from Monday until June 24.

There is some good news for residents in the area. Kingston Road, between Bramford Road and Bramford Lane, is due to reopen to traffic on Monday after a three-month closure while a gas main was replaced.

Meanwhile Anglian Water work in Grafton Way in the town centre is due to be completed on July 5.

However, motorists using this traffic system will face two weeks of disruption when the short section of Commercial Road linking it to Princes Street and the railway station is closed between June 17 and July 2.

For traffic heading out of Ipswich, the Westerfield level crossing will continue to be closed for another five weeks - it is not due to reopen until Network Rail has finished installing new barriers and warning systems as part of the upgrade of the Felixstowe branch line. That is not due to be completed until July 15.

