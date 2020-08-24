Teen detained following police chase in Ipswich

Police were called to reports of three males acting suspiciously Picture: GOOGLE Google

Police have detained a boy in his late teens following a foot chase in Ipswich.

Officers were called to reports of three males acting suspiciously in the area of parkland off Norwich Road just after 2pm on Monday afternoon.

When police arrived, the group reportedly fled the scene.

Suffolk Constabulary said one male in his late teens had been caught up with and detained for questioning while enquiries continue.