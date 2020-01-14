Biker injured in collision with car on Ipswich road

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital following a collision with a car in Ipswich.

The crash happened at about 8.45am on Tuesday morning.

Police officers and paramedics were called to the scene in Lower Dales View Road, off Norwich Road.

The collision involved a Yamaha motorcycle and a Skoda Fabia car.

The male rider of the motorcycle was taken to Ipswich Hospital.

His injuries were not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

No one else was thought to have been injured in the crash.

The road was temporarily blocked while both vehicles were recovered.