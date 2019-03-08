E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Did you meet James Norwood and Kayden Jackson at Planet Blue? Spot yourself in our gallery

PUBLISHED: 18:42 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:59 28 August 2019

Rocco Chiberton saying hello to James Norwood and Kayden Jackson Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Long queues of fans waited to meet Ipswich Town's powerful new striker combination which they hope will lift them out of League One this season.

James Norwood and Kayden Jackson signing Ipswich memorabilia for town fans Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDJames Norwood and Kayden Jackson signing Ipswich memorabilia for town fans Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

To give youngsters a boost before the end of the summer holidays and the start of school term next week, James Norwood and Kayden Jackson were on hand to meet and greet fans at Portman Road.

The pair, who have already notched up a strong goal tally between them - including two each in Saturday's 5-0 thumping win at Bolton Wanderers - signed autographs and had pictures taken with delighted fans.

Fans of all ages got to meet ITFC players James Norwood and Kayden Jackson an autograph session Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNFans of all ages got to meet ITFC players James Norwood and Kayden Jackson an autograph session Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

However adult fans were just as keen to meet the duo when they held a signing session at Planet Blue, at Ipswich Town's famous Portman Road ground.

James Norwood and Kayden Jackson signing Ipswich memorabilia for town fans Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDJames Norwood and Kayden Jackson signing Ipswich memorabilia for town fans Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Norwood joined Ipswich from Tranmere Rovers for this season having earned a reputation as a prolific goalscorer, while Jackson's first season at Town ended with the club being relegated to League One.

Both have impressed in Town's campaign for promotion back up to the Championship so far in the 2019/20 season.

Ethan and Oliver were excited to get autographs from James Norwood and Kayden Jackson Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNEthan and Oliver were excited to get autographs from James Norwood and Kayden Jackson Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Queue of fans down Portman road to meet James Norwood and Kayden Jackson Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDQueue of fans down Portman road to meet James Norwood and Kayden Jackson Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Theo who is going to be a young mascot at one of the games soon meeting Ipswich town players Norwood and Kayden Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDTheo who is going to be a young mascot at one of the games soon meeting Ipswich town players Norwood and Kayden Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Harry Backouse with ITFC players James Norwood and Kayden Jackson Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNHarry Backouse with ITFC players James Norwood and Kayden Jackson Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rocco Chiberton saying hello to James Norwood and Kayden Jackson Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNRocco Chiberton saying hello to James Norwood and Kayden Jackson Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Luca meeting James Norwood and Kayden Jackson Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNLuca meeting James Norwood and Kayden Jackson Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Harry and Louie meeting James Norwood and Kayden Jackson Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNHarry and Louie meeting James Norwood and Kayden Jackson Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

