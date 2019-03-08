Did you meet James Norwood and Kayden Jackson at Planet Blue? Spot yourself in our gallery
PUBLISHED: 18:42 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:59 28 August 2019
Long queues of fans waited to meet Ipswich Town's powerful new striker combination which they hope will lift them out of League One this season.
To give youngsters a boost before the end of the summer holidays and the start of school term next week, James Norwood and Kayden Jackson were on hand to meet and greet fans at Portman Road.
The pair, who have already notched up a strong goal tally between them - including two each in Saturday's 5-0 thumping win at Bolton Wanderers - signed autographs and had pictures taken with delighted fans.
However adult fans were just as keen to meet the duo when they held a signing session at Planet Blue, at Ipswich Town's famous Portman Road ground.
Norwood joined Ipswich from Tranmere Rovers for this season having earned a reputation as a prolific goalscorer, while Jackson's first season at Town ended with the club being relegated to League One.
Both have impressed in Town's campaign for promotion back up to the Championship so far in the 2019/20 season.