Summertime cloudburst causes flood chaos in low-lying Ipswich
PUBLISHED: 05:30 02 September 2019
David Kindred
Thunderstorms and a cloudburst left parts of Ipswich flooded - in the middle of August in 1977.
Before the drainage system in Ipswich was given a thorough overhaul, flooding was not unusual during extremely heavy rain, especially around low-lying parts of the town such as the dock area.
The storm in 1977 left the Waterfront awash, especially Fore Street, Duke Street and Grimwade Street.
Archant photographers David Kindred and Jerry Turner, soaked to the skin, arrived back at the EADT and Ipswich Star's old offices in Lower Brook Street to find the ground floor, including the photographic department, was also flooded.
Most of the traffic managed to negotiate the floodwater.
It's interesting to see how much this area of Ipswich has changed in the intervening 42 years - none of the buildings pictured in Duke Street still stand.
