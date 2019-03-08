Nostalgia

Summertime cloudburst causes flood chaos in low-lying Ipswich

People going about their daily business in the floods in Duke Street in 1977 Picture: DAVID KINDRED David Kindred

Thunderstorms and a cloudburst left parts of Ipswich flooded - in the middle of August in 1977.

An Esso lorry making its way through Ipswich in 1977 Picture: DAVID KINDRED An Esso lorry making its way through Ipswich in 1977 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Before the drainage system in Ipswich was given a thorough overhaul, flooding was not unusual during extremely heavy rain, especially around low-lying parts of the town such as the dock area.

Buses and public transport soldiered on through the bad weather conditions and floods in Fore Street near the junction with Grimwade Street, Ipswich Picture: DAVID KINDRED Buses and public transport soldiered on through the bad weather conditions and floods in Fore Street near the junction with Grimwade Street, Ipswich Picture: DAVID KINDRED

The storm in 1977 left the Waterfront awash, especially Fore Street, Duke Street and Grimwade Street.

Coprolite Street in Ipswich in August 1977 Picture: DAVID KINDRED Coprolite Street in Ipswich in August 1977 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Archant photographers David Kindred and Jerry Turner, soaked to the skin, arrived back at the EADT and Ipswich Star's old offices in Lower Brook Street to find the ground floor, including the photographic department, was also flooded.

Cars in Duke Street battling through the floods in the summer of 1977 Picture: DAVID KINDRED Cars in Duke Street battling through the floods in the summer of 1977 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Most of the traffic managed to negotiate the floodwater.

Lorries and cars trying to make their way through the Ipswich docks area in the 1977 floods Picture: DAVID KINDRED Lorries and cars trying to make their way through the Ipswich docks area in the 1977 floods Picture: DAVID KINDRED

It's interesting to see how much this area of Ipswich has changed in the intervening 42 years - none of the buildings pictured in Duke Street still stand.

