E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Nostalgia

Summertime cloudburst causes flood chaos in low-lying Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 05:30 02 September 2019

People going about their daily business in the floods in Duke Street in 1977 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

People going about their daily business in the floods in Duke Street in 1977 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

David Kindred

Thunderstorms and a cloudburst left parts of Ipswich flooded - in the middle of August in 1977.

An Esso lorry making its way through Ipswich in 1977 Picture: DAVID KINDREDAn Esso lorry making its way through Ipswich in 1977 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Before the drainage system in Ipswich was given a thorough overhaul, flooding was not unusual during extremely heavy rain, especially around low-lying parts of the town such as the dock area.

Buses and public transport soldiered on through the bad weather conditions and floods in Fore Street near the junction with Grimwade Street, Ipswich Picture: DAVID KINDREDBuses and public transport soldiered on through the bad weather conditions and floods in Fore Street near the junction with Grimwade Street, Ipswich Picture: DAVID KINDRED

The storm in 1977 left the Waterfront awash, especially Fore Street, Duke Street and Grimwade Street.

Coprolite Street in Ipswich in August 1977 Picture: DAVID KINDREDCoprolite Street in Ipswich in August 1977 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

You may also want to watch:

Archant photographers David Kindred and Jerry Turner, soaked to the skin, arrived back at the EADT and Ipswich Star's old offices in Lower Brook Street to find the ground floor, including the photographic department, was also flooded.

Cars in Duke Street battling through the floods in the summer of 1977 Picture: DAVID KINDREDCars in Duke Street battling through the floods in the summer of 1977 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Most of the traffic managed to negotiate the floodwater.

Lorries and cars trying to make their way through the Ipswich docks area in the 1977 floods Picture: DAVID KINDREDLorries and cars trying to make their way through the Ipswich docks area in the 1977 floods Picture: DAVID KINDRED

It's interesting to see how much this area of Ipswich has changed in the intervening 42 years - none of the buildings pictured in Duke Street still stand.

Do you remember the floods of 1977? Share your memories email here

Most Read

Missing mum Ashleigh Fisk is pregnant with third child, say concerned parents

Ashleigh Fisk enjoyed a holiday with her parents, partner Marcus and children Zachory and Logan just before her disappearance Picture: Fisk Family

Would you take a gamble on a cheap lunch?

The Novotel hotel in Ipswich is one of four businesses in suffolk signed up for Too Good To Go, an app that helps reduce food waste Picture: GREGG BROWN

Family devastated as second memorial bench honouring son is destroyed

Natalie Dryden was heartbroken to find her son's memorial bench at Bourne Park had been destroyed Picture: KEVIN LAST

He lived ‘with fearlessness, style and grace’. Tributes to ex-BT engineer and Suffolk cricketer

John Gilkes makes a toast Picture: FAMILY COLLECTION

Almost half of cancer patients in the east of England are diagnosed late, claims charity

Gareth Grayston from Ipswich, who survived bowel cancer, backs Cancer Research UK's call for more NHS staff investment Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Missing mum Ashleigh Fisk is pregnant with third child, say concerned parents

Ashleigh Fisk enjoyed a holiday with her parents, partner Marcus and children Zachory and Logan just before her disappearance Picture: Fisk Family

Would you take a gamble on a cheap lunch?

The Novotel hotel in Ipswich is one of four businesses in suffolk signed up for Too Good To Go, an app that helps reduce food waste Picture: GREGG BROWN

Family devastated as second memorial bench honouring son is destroyed

Natalie Dryden was heartbroken to find her son's memorial bench at Bourne Park had been destroyed Picture: KEVIN LAST

He lived ‘with fearlessness, style and grace’. Tributes to ex-BT engineer and Suffolk cricketer

John Gilkes makes a toast Picture: FAMILY COLLECTION

Almost half of cancer patients in the east of England are diagnosed late, claims charity

Gareth Grayston from Ipswich, who survived bowel cancer, backs Cancer Research UK's call for more NHS staff investment Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Summertime cloudburst causes flood chaos in low-lying Ipswich

People going about their daily business in the floods in Duke Street in 1977 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Almost half of cancer patients in the east of England are diagnosed late, claims charity

Gareth Grayston from Ipswich, who survived bowel cancer, backs Cancer Research UK's call for more NHS staff investment Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Missing mum Ashleigh Fisk is pregnant with third child, say concerned parents

Ashleigh Fisk enjoyed a holiday with her parents, partner Marcus and children Zachory and Logan just before her disappearance Picture: Fisk Family

Vibrant multicultural festival returns to Ipswich

Diana and Ada enjoying the music Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Watch: The best pictures, highlights and tweets from Town’s 3-0 win over Shrewsbury

Kayden Jackson celebrates his early goal to give Ipswich a 1-0 lead. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists