Enjoying a night out at Bar IV in Ipswich in 2002

Seeing in the New Year at Bar IV in Ipswich in 2002

Back in the early 2000s, the venue was known for its cocktails and was a popular meeting place.

Celebrating New Year's Eve at Bar IV in Ipswich in 2002

Photos of people enjoying a night out regularly featured in the Ipswich Star’s Caught Out column,

Sharing a drink and a night out at Bar IV in Ipswich in 2002

The bar was in one of the most historic buildings in the town, in St Peter’s Street, which changed its name to become the Thomas Wolsey pub in 2011, and is now a lively venue known for its real ales.

New Year's Eve celebrations at Bar IV in Ipswich in 2002

The building dates back to the 17th century and is thought to have been a merchant’s house before becoming The Craftsman pub.

Friends at Bar IV in Ipswich in July 2002

It has also had a number of other identities over the years. Before it was Bar IV, it was known as The Toad and Raspberry and Raps, and then became the Black Adder in the early 1990s, when ex-Ipswich Town star Alan Brazil owned the pub.

Friends at Bar IV in Ipswich in 2002

Friends on a night out at Bar IV in August 2002

