Can you spot yourself in our photo gallery from Bar IV in Ipswich in 2002?
Back in the early 2000s, the venue was known for its cocktails and was a popular meeting place.
Photos of people enjoying a night out regularly featured in the Ipswich Star’s Caught Out column,
The bar was in one of the most historic buildings in the town, in St Peter’s Street, which changed its name to become the Thomas Wolsey pub in 2011, and is now a lively venue known for its real ales.
The building dates back to the 17th century and is thought to have been a merchant’s house before becoming The Craftsman pub.
It has also had a number of other identities over the years. Before it was Bar IV, it was known as The Toad and Raspberry and Raps, and then became the Black Adder in the early 1990s, when ex-Ipswich Town star Alan Brazil owned the pub.
