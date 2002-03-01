E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Nights out at Curve Bar in 2002 and 2003 feature in Days Gone By gallery

PUBLISHED: 18:00 24 July 2020

A night out at the Curve Bar in Ipswich in March 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

A night out at the Curve Bar in Ipswich in March 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Have you enjoyed nights out at the Curve Bar in Ipswich over the years?

Friends meeting up at the Curve Bar in September 2003 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANTFriends meeting up at the Curve Bar in September 2003 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

If so, you might spot yourself in our gallery of photos of clubbers having a good time at the venue in Princes Street back in 2002 and 2003.

This group got together at the Curve Bar in Ipswich in May 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANTThis group got together at the Curve Bar in Ipswich in May 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

The wine bar and dance club opened in 2001 in the former Royal Navy recruitment office, which had stood empty for several years.

Enjoying a drink at the Curve Bar in May 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANTEnjoying a drink at the Curve Bar in May 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Ipswich Town player Matt Holland visited for a VIP opening, and the bar and brasserie soon became known as a stylish and trendy place for people to meet.

This photo was taken at the Curve Bar, Ipswich in March 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANTThis photo was taken at the Curve Bar, Ipswich in March 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

The venue, known for its sophisticated food and drink, regularly featured in the Ipswich Star’s Caught Out feature. Can you spot yourself or a friend in our photo gallery enjoying a drink and a chat?

A group enjoying a night out in May 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANTA group enjoying a night out in May 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

If these pictures bring back memories, send us an email,

Enjoying a beer at the Curve Bar in April 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANTEnjoying a beer at the Curve Bar in April 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

The Curve Bar, Ipswich Picture: JAMES FLETCHER/ARCHANTThe Curve Bar, Ipswich Picture: JAMES FLETCHER/ARCHANT

Topic Tags:

