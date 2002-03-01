Nights out at Curve Bar in 2002 and 2003 feature in Days Gone By gallery
PUBLISHED: 18:00 24 July 2020
Have you enjoyed nights out at the Curve Bar in Ipswich over the years?
If so, you might spot yourself in our gallery of photos of clubbers having a good time at the venue in Princes Street back in 2002 and 2003.
The wine bar and dance club opened in 2001 in the former Royal Navy recruitment office, which had stood empty for several years.
Ipswich Town player Matt Holland visited for a VIP opening, and the bar and brasserie soon became known as a stylish and trendy place for people to meet.
The venue, known for its sophisticated food and drink, regularly featured in the Ipswich Star’s Caught Out feature. Can you spot yourself or a friend in our photo gallery enjoying a drink and a chat?
