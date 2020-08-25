E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Are you in our 1970s photos from Martlesham’s Red Lion pub in Days Gone By?

PUBLISHED: 18:00 24 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:53 25 August 2020

An evening at the Red Lion in Martlesham in 1975 Picture: ARCHANT

An evening at the Red Lion in Martlesham in 1975 Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Was the historic Red Lion pub at Martlesham your local back in the 1970s?

Were you a regular punter at the Red Lion in the 1970s? Picture: ARCHANTWere you a regular punter at the Red Lion in the 1970s? Picture: ARCHANT

Today we are looking back to 1975, when our photographer spent an evening at the popular pub and restaurant.

Inside the Red Lion in 1975 Picture: ARCHANTInside the Red Lion in 1975 Picture: ARCHANT

Our photo gallery shows some of the regulars and the staff behind the bar, as well as a glimpse of food being prepared for customers.

Who was pulling pints at the Red Lion in 1975? Picture: ARCHANTWho was pulling pints at the Red Lion in 1975? Picture: ARCHANT

Parts of the Red Lion building are believed to date back to the late 16th century, while the wing on the right is from the early 19th century.

Preparing food at the Red Lion in 1975 Picture: ARCHANTPreparing food at the Red Lion in 1975 Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich and East Suffolk CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) says the lion’s head figure on the outside wall is thought to be the figurehead taken from a Dutch ship captured at the Battle of Sole Bay in 1672, but, alternatively, it has also been suggested it may have come from a vessel wrecked off Benacre in about 1740.

The Red Lion pub at Martlesham in 1975 Picture: ARCHANTThe Red Lion pub at Martlesham in 1975 Picture: ARCHANT

The pub was also once home to a Victorian brewery.

Two customers at the Red Lion at Martlesham in 1975 Picture: ARCHANTTwo customers at the Red Lion at Martlesham in 1975 Picture: ARCHANT

The Red Lion is now a Chef & Brewer pub, and has reopened following lockdown, with table bookings recommended. It is also offering takeaways.

Do you have memories of the Red Lion? Email us or write to Judy Rimmer, Newsroom, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS.

To order copies of photos, visit the website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star.

