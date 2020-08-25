Are you in our 1970s photos from Martlesham’s Red Lion pub in Days Gone By?
PUBLISHED: 18:00 24 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:53 25 August 2020
Was the historic Red Lion pub at Martlesham your local back in the 1970s?
Today we are looking back to 1975, when our photographer spent an evening at the popular pub and restaurant.
Our photo gallery shows some of the regulars and the staff behind the bar, as well as a glimpse of food being prepared for customers.
Parts of the Red Lion building are believed to date back to the late 16th century, while the wing on the right is from the early 19th century.
Ipswich and East Suffolk CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) says the lion’s head figure on the outside wall is thought to be the figurehead taken from a Dutch ship captured at the Battle of Sole Bay in 1672, but, alternatively, it has also been suggested it may have come from a vessel wrecked off Benacre in about 1740.
The pub was also once home to a Victorian brewery.
The Red Lion is now a Chef & Brewer pub, and has reopened following lockdown, with table bookings recommended. It is also offering takeaways.
