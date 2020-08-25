Gallery

Are you in our 1970s photos from Martlesham’s Red Lion pub in Days Gone By?

An evening at the Red Lion in Martlesham in 1975 Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Was the historic Red Lion pub at Martlesham your local back in the 1970s?

Were you a regular punter at the Red Lion in the 1970s? Picture: ARCHANT Were you a regular punter at the Red Lion in the 1970s? Picture: ARCHANT

Today we are looking back to 1975, when our photographer spent an evening at the popular pub and restaurant.

Inside the Red Lion in 1975 Picture: ARCHANT Inside the Red Lion in 1975 Picture: ARCHANT

Our photo gallery shows some of the regulars and the staff behind the bar, as well as a glimpse of food being prepared for customers.

Who was pulling pints at the Red Lion in 1975? Picture: ARCHANT Who was pulling pints at the Red Lion in 1975? Picture: ARCHANT

Parts of the Red Lion building are believed to date back to the late 16th century, while the wing on the right is from the early 19th century.

Preparing food at the Red Lion in 1975 Picture: ARCHANT Preparing food at the Red Lion in 1975 Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich and East Suffolk CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) says the lion’s head figure on the outside wall is thought to be the figurehead taken from a Dutch ship captured at the Battle of Sole Bay in 1672, but, alternatively, it has also been suggested it may have come from a vessel wrecked off Benacre in about 1740.

The Red Lion pub at Martlesham in 1975 Picture: ARCHANT The Red Lion pub at Martlesham in 1975 Picture: ARCHANT

The pub was also once home to a Victorian brewery.

Two customers at the Red Lion at Martlesham in 1975 Picture: ARCHANT Two customers at the Red Lion at Martlesham in 1975 Picture: ARCHANT

The Red Lion is now a Chef & Brewer pub, and has reopened following lockdown, with table bookings recommended. It is also offering takeaways.

