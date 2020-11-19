Are you in our photos from Felixstowe’s Bandbox nightclub in 2004 in Days Gone By?
PUBLISHED: 18:00 20 November 2020
Did you enjoy nights out at the Bandbox club in Felixstowe back in 2004?
The nightspot on Bent Hill was a popular place to be in the early 2000s, with people queuing up outside waiting to get in.
It was featured in the Ipswich Star’s Caught Out column after our photographer went along for an evening in 2004 and took photos of friends meeting up, relaxing and enjoying a drink.
Can you recognise yourself or any of your friends or family in the photos?
The Bandbox and Splitz bar were based in part of the former Grand Hotel, one of the resort’s landmark buildings, which dates back to the 1890s.
The Grand bar and restaurant is now based in the part of the historic building which was formerly the Bandbox, although it has had to close during lockdown.
