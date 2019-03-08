Christchurch Park was the battleground of this re-enactment by schoolchildren in 1985
PUBLISHED: 07:09 21 October 2019
Cardboard swords were sharpened and shields were neatly painted and ready as these Ipswich schoolchildren went to battle in a re-enactment of the Battle of Hastings in 1985.
Cardboard swords were sharpened and shields were neatly painted and ready as these Ipswich schoolchildren went to battle in a re-enactment of the Battle of Hastings.
Christchurch Park was the battleground for this particular event as pupils took on the roles of the Normans and the Anglo-Saxons in a clash which decided who would be king.
You may also want to watch:
Anglo-Saxon King Harold Godwinson stood on one side with the English army as William, the Duke of Normandy stood on the other with the Norman-French army in tow.
More than 900 years later, in 1985, the famous battle that was immortalised in the Bayeux Tapestry was recreated by these children who made all their weaponry and armour by hand.
The Normans won the battle decisively - and it was William, who is now historically known as William the Conqueror - who was crowned as King of England on Christmas Day.
In our gallery, you can see the young William being crowned as the children enjoyed a day of pretend sword fighting in the park.