Christchurch Park was the battleground of this re-enactment by schoolchildren in 1985

PUBLISHED: 07:09 21 October 2019

Taking a little down time while the battle was put on pause Picture: OWEN HINES

Taking a little down time while the battle was put on pause Picture: OWEN HINES

Cardboard swords were sharpened and shields were neatly painted and ready as these Ipswich schoolchildren went to battle in a re-enactment of the Battle of Hastings in 1985.

The Normans and the Anglo-Saxons in the heat of the battle Picture: OWEN HINESThe Normans and the Anglo-Saxons in the heat of the battle Picture: OWEN HINES

Cardboard swords were sharpened and shields were neatly painted and ready as these Ipswich schoolchildren went to battle in a re-enactment of the Battle of Hastings.

The children hand painted their shields to look similar in style to those used in the battle Picture: OWEN HINESThe children hand painted their shields to look similar in style to those used in the battle Picture: OWEN HINES

Christchurch Park was the battleground for this particular event as pupils took on the roles of the Normans and the Anglo-Saxons in a clash which decided who would be king.

Did you participate in the 'Battle of Hastings' re-enactment in Christchurch Park? Picture: OWEN HINESDid you participate in the 'Battle of Hastings' re-enactment in Christchurch Park? Picture: OWEN HINES

Anglo-Saxon King Harold Godwinson stood on one side with the English army as William, the Duke of Normandy stood on the other with the Norman-French army in tow.

The moment the young William the Conqueror was crowned Picture: OWEN HINESThe moment the young William the Conqueror was crowned Picture: OWEN HINES

More than 900 years later, in 1985, the famous battle that was immortalised in the Bayeux Tapestry was recreated by these children who made all their weaponry and armour by hand.

The young warriors showing off their battle cries Picture: OWEN HINESThe young warriors showing off their battle cries Picture: OWEN HINES

The Normans won the battle decisively - and it was William, who is now historically known as William the Conqueror - who was crowned as King of England on Christmas Day.

In our gallery, you can see the young William being crowned as the children enjoyed a day of pretend sword fighting in the park.

