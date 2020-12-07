Nostalgia

Are you in our photos of Christmas fairs from 1960s-80s in Days Gone By?

Hadleigh East House Christmas Fair in November 1981 Picture: ARCHANT

Christmas fairs have brought endless fun and festivity to the area over the decades.

Actress Linda Cunningham opening Britannia Road Christmas Fair in Ipswich in December 1971 Picture: ARCHANT Actress Linda Cunningham opening Britannia Road Christmas Fair in Ipswich in December 1971 Picture: ARCHANT

Today we are looking back at a selection of these entertaining events from Christmas past around Suffolk.

Stowupland Church Christmas Fair in December 1972. Do you remember meeting Santa? Picture: ARCHANT Stowupland Church Christmas Fair in December 1972. Do you remember meeting Santa? Picture: ARCHANT

Sadly, many events are having to be cancelled or going online this year because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Hadleigh Youth Clubs Christmas Fair in November 1980 Picture: ARCHANT Hadleigh Youth Clubs Christmas Fair in November 1980 Picture: ARCHANT

But it has been a different story over the years, with families pouring into halls and community centres to join in the seasonal activities and meet Father Christmas.

Battisford Church Christmas Fair in December 1972 Picture: ARCHANT Battisford Church Christmas Fair in December 1972 Picture: ARCHANT

A special guest at one of the events featured here was actress Linda Cunningham, who opened the Britannia Road Christmas Fair in Ipswich in December 1971.

The Christmas fair at Little Glemham in December 1969 Picture: ARCHANT The Christmas fair at Little Glemham in December 1969 Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Toy Library Christmas Fair in November 1980 Picture: ARCHANT Ipswich Toy Library Christmas Fair in November 1980 Picture: ARCHANT

