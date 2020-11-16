Nostalgia

Can you spot yourself in our Claydon High School photos from the 1980s-2000s in Days Gone By?

Were you at Claydon School in December 1988 when this mini bus was handed over? Picture: ARCHANT

Were you a pupil at Claydon High School? Today we are looking back at the school near Ipswich over the years.

Some of Claydon School's students with their artworks Picture: ARCHANT Some of Claydon School's students with their artworks Picture: ARCHANT

The school in Church Lane officially opened on April 5, 1937. Before that, children of all ages had been educated at the Station Road School, which dated back to 1880.

Claydon High School pupilst the school's open evening in 2004 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANT Claydon High School pupilst the school's open evening in 2004 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANT

Claydon High’s website features a log book entry by first headteacher Maurice Britton giving details of that first morning, which included a short service and speeches of welcome.

Claydon High School pupils who won a garden design competition in July 1987 Picture: ARCHANT Claydon High School pupils who won a garden design competition in July 1987 Picture: ARCHANT

Our photo gallery includes activities from the 1980s through to the early 2000s, including shows and open evenings.

Europe Day at Claydon High School in April 1992 Picture: ARCHANT Europe Day at Claydon High School in April 1992 Picture: ARCHANT

Do you recognise yourself or any of your family and friends in our photos?

Bugsy Malone at Claydon High School in 2004 Picture: OWEN HINES/ARCHANT Bugsy Malone at Claydon High School in 2004 Picture: OWEN HINES/ARCHANT

If these photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk or write to Judy Rimmer, Newsroom, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS.

Claydon Young Performers presented Claydon Fame Academy at Claydon High School in 2004 Picture: OWEN HINES/ARCHANT Claydon Young Performers presented Claydon Fame Academy at Claydon High School in 2004 Picture: OWEN HINES/ARCHANT

