Can you spot yourself in our Claydon High School photos from the 1980s-2000s in Days Gone By?
PUBLISHED: 18:00 16 November 2020
Were you a pupil at Claydon High School? Today we are looking back at the school near Ipswich over the years.
The school in Church Lane officially opened on April 5, 1937. Before that, children of all ages had been educated at the Station Road School, which dated back to 1880.
Claydon High’s website features a log book entry by first headteacher Maurice Britton giving details of that first morning, which included a short service and speeches of welcome.
Our photo gallery includes activities from the 1980s through to the early 2000s, including shows and open evenings.
Do you recognise yourself or any of your family and friends in our photos?
If these photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk or write to Judy Rimmer, Newsroom, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS.
