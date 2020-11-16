E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Can you spot yourself in our Claydon High School photos from the 1980s-2000s in Days Gone By?

PUBLISHED: 18:00 16 November 2020

Were you at Claydon School in December 1988 when this mini bus was handed over? Picture: ARCHANT

Were you at Claydon School in December 1988 when this mini bus was handed over? Picture: ARCHANT

Were you a pupil at Claydon High School? Today we are looking back at the school near Ipswich over the years.

Some of Claydon School's students with their artworks Picture: ARCHANTSome of Claydon School's students with their artworks Picture: ARCHANT

The school in Church Lane officially opened on April 5, 1937. Before that, children of all ages had been educated at the Station Road School, which dated back to 1880.

Claydon High School pupilst the school's open evening in 2004 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANTClaydon High School pupilst the school's open evening in 2004 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANT

Claydon High’s website features a log book entry by first headteacher Maurice Britton giving details of that first morning, which included a short service and speeches of welcome.

Claydon High School pupils who won a garden design competition in July 1987 Picture: ARCHANTClaydon High School pupils who won a garden design competition in July 1987 Picture: ARCHANT

MORE: Are you in our Westbourne High School photos from the 1970s and 80s?

Our photo gallery includes activities from the 1980s through to the early 2000s, including shows and open evenings.

Europe Day at Claydon High School in April 1992 Picture: ARCHANTEurope Day at Claydon High School in April 1992 Picture: ARCHANT

Do you recognise yourself or any of your family and friends in our photos?

Bugsy Malone at Claydon High School in 2004 Picture: OWEN HINES/ARCHANTBugsy Malone at Claydon High School in 2004 Picture: OWEN HINES/ARCHANT

MORE: Hands up if you went to Thurleston in the 1970s and 80s

If these photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk or write to Judy Rimmer, Newsroom, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS.

Claydon Young Performers presented Claydon Fame Academy at Claydon High School in 2004 Picture: OWEN HINES/ARCHANTClaydon Young Performers presented Claydon Fame Academy at Claydon High School in 2004 Picture: OWEN HINES/ARCHANT

Order photos at archantsuffolk.newsprints.co.uk or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

