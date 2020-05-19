Gallery

Days Gone By - Did you take part in Ipswich and Felixstowe raft races?

Ipswich Port Raft Race in June 1986 Picture: ARCHANT

Did you take part in raft races in Ipswich and Felixstowe over the years - or were you one of the crowds lining the shore?

Felixstowe Raft Race in 1986 Picture: ARCHANT Felixstowe Raft Race in 1986 Picture: ARCHANT

A series of races using makeshift vessels took place around Ipswich docks in the 1980s.

Practising for the Ipswich Raft Race in June 1984 Picture: ARCHANT Practising for the Ipswich Raft Race in June 1984 Picture: ARCHANT

Our latest selection of archive photos shows how rafts of all shapes and sizes, constructed by community groups and teams, took to the water.

The raft race from the beach at Felixstowe in July 1979. Did you take part? Picture: ARCHANT The raft race from the beach at Felixstowe in July 1979. Did you take part? Picture: ARCHANT

Meanwhile, Felixstowe Round Table’s raft race was a popular annual event, with hundreds turning out to cheer on the homemade vessels. Did you help to build one of the rafts featured here, in the 1980s and late 1970s?

Do you recognise any faces from our raft race gallery? Picture: OWEN HINES/ARCHANT Do you recognise any faces from our raft race gallery? Picture: OWEN HINES/ARCHANT

Rowing around Ipswich docks in 1982 Picture: ARCHANT Rowing around Ipswich docks in 1982 Picture: ARCHANT

The annual race, between the pier and the Spa Pavilion, ended because of the high cost of insurance. It was later revived for a time by the Lions Club.

The winners of one of the Ipswich raft races in 1982 Picture: ARCHANT The winners of one of the Ipswich raft races in 1982 Picture: ARCHANT

Did you see the Ipswich raft races in 1982? Picture: ARCHANT Did you see the Ipswich raft races in 1982? Picture: ARCHANT

