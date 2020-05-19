E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Days Gone By - Did you take part in Ipswich and Felixstowe raft races?

PUBLISHED: 14:30 21 May 2020

Ipswich Port Raft Race in June 1986 Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Port Raft Race in June 1986 Picture: ARCHANT

Did you take part in raft races in Ipswich and Felixstowe over the years - or were you one of the crowds lining the shore?

Felixstowe Raft Race in 1986 Picture: ARCHANTFelixstowe Raft Race in 1986 Picture: ARCHANT

A series of races using makeshift vessels took place around Ipswich docks in the 1980s.

Practising for the Ipswich Raft Race in June 1984 Picture: ARCHANTPractising for the Ipswich Raft Race in June 1984 Picture: ARCHANT

Our latest selection of archive photos shows how rafts of all shapes and sizes, constructed by community groups and teams, took to the water.

The raft race from the beach at Felixstowe in July 1979. Did you take part? Picture: ARCHANTThe raft race from the beach at Felixstowe in July 1979. Did you take part? Picture: ARCHANT

Meanwhile, Felixstowe Round Table’s raft race was a popular annual event, with hundreds turning out to cheer on the homemade vessels. Did you help to build one of the rafts featured here, in the 1980s and late 1970s?

Do you recognise any faces from our raft race gallery? Picture: OWEN HINES/ARCHANTDo you recognise any faces from our raft race gallery? Picture: OWEN HINES/ARCHANT

READ MORE - What are your memories of Ipswich Airport?

Rowing around Ipswich docks in 1982 Picture: ARCHANTRowing around Ipswich docks in 1982 Picture: ARCHANT

The annual race, between the pier and the Spa Pavilion, ended because of the high cost of insurance. It was later revived for a time by the Lions Club.

The winners of one of the Ipswich raft races in 1982 Picture: ARCHANTThe winners of one of the Ipswich raft races in 1982 Picture: ARCHANT

Do these photos bring back memories? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk.

Did you see the Ipswich raft races in 1982? Picture: ARCHANTDid you see the Ipswich raft races in 1982? Picture: ARCHANT

You may also want to watch:

To order photos, visit www.eadt.co.uk/myphotos24, or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

McDonald’s drive-thru in Ipswich forced to close due to ‘major’ queues

McDonald's in Ravenswood has been forced to close after queing cars caused

Family’s heartbreak after ‘smiling and joking’ dad dies of coronavirus

Malcolm Pridmore's partner Paula of more than 20 years has been heartbroken by his death. Picture: JESS PRIDMORE

‘Dreadful to think he is back on the streets’ - Ipswich paedophile, 81, released from prison despite refusing therapy

Raymond Hawes has been released from jail. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Popular newlywed Ipswich biker dies suddenly aged 62

Paul Alcock, pictured with wife Rachel, died suddenly last week - only three months after got married Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Air ambulance called after man falls from first storey window

An air ambulance attended an incident in Ipswich after a man fell from a first storey window. Picture: SAM PULLEN

Most Read

McDonald’s drive-thru in Ipswich forced to close due to ‘major’ queues

McDonald's in Ravenswood has been forced to close after queing cars caused

Family’s heartbreak after ‘smiling and joking’ dad dies of coronavirus

Malcolm Pridmore's partner Paula of more than 20 years has been heartbroken by his death. Picture: JESS PRIDMORE

‘Dreadful to think he is back on the streets’ - Ipswich paedophile, 81, released from prison despite refusing therapy

Raymond Hawes has been released from jail. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Popular newlywed Ipswich biker dies suddenly aged 62

Paul Alcock, pictured with wife Rachel, died suddenly last week - only three months after got married Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Air ambulance called after man falls from first storey window

An air ambulance attended an incident in Ipswich after a man fell from a first storey window. Picture: SAM PULLEN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

McDonald’s will turn cars away when hitting capacity after police called to ‘major’ queues

The McDonalds drive-thru in Nacton Road, Ravenswood, will now be turning cars away when they reach capacity. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

This butcher is delivering foodie essentials across Norfolk and Suffolk

Chris Cleveley in front of one of Cleveleys home delivery vans Picture: Reece Cleveley

Days Gone By - Did you take part in Ipswich and Felixstowe raft races?

Ipswich Port Raft Race in June 1986 Picture: ARCHANT

EFL ‘rule out’ expanded League One play-offs and confirm season will be ended if 12 clubs vote for it

The EFL have issued a statement. Picture: PA

Father-son duo to open dream jewellers in ‘bustling’ market town

Steve Harrow (far right) and his son George Harrow (left) will be opening Harrows Jewellers in Hadleigh, Suffolk. Picture: STEVE HARROW
Drive 24