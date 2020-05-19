Days Gone By - Did you take part in Ipswich and Felixstowe raft races?
PUBLISHED: 14:30 21 May 2020
Did you take part in raft races in Ipswich and Felixstowe over the years - or were you one of the crowds lining the shore?
A series of races using makeshift vessels took place around Ipswich docks in the 1980s.
Our latest selection of archive photos shows how rafts of all shapes and sizes, constructed by community groups and teams, took to the water.
Meanwhile, Felixstowe Round Table’s raft race was a popular annual event, with hundreds turning out to cheer on the homemade vessels. Did you help to build one of the rafts featured here, in the 1980s and late 1970s?
The annual race, between the pier and the Spa Pavilion, ended because of the high cost of insurance. It was later revived for a time by the Lions Club.
