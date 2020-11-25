News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Liberty X, Blazin’ Squad and more - Party in the Dark at Ipswich Corn Exchange in Days Gone By

Judy Rimmer

Published: 6:00 PM November 25, 2020    Updated: 8:41 PM December 7, 2020
Party in The Dark at Ipswich Corn Exchange in August 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Party in The Dark at Ipswich Corn Exchange in August 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Were you among the crowds who turned out for Party in the Dark at Ipswich Corn Exchange back in 2002?

Liberty X at Party in the Dark at Ipswich Corn Exchange Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Liberty X at Party in the Dark at Ipswich Corn Exchange Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

A number of top names in music were on the bill for three-and-a-half hours, at an event which got the audience of youngsters dancing, cheering and having a fantastic time.

Fans enjoying Party in The Dark at Ipswich Corn Exchange in August 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Fans enjoying Party in The Dark at Ipswich Corn Exchange in August 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

MORE: Are you in our photos from Felixstowe’s Bandbox nightclub in 2004?Liberty X were the headliners for the event, hot on the heels of their performance at One Big Sunday in Chantry Park.

Party in The Dark at Ipswich Corn Exchange in August 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Party in The Dark at Ipswich Corn Exchange in August 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Also on the bill were Blazin’ Squad, So Solid’s Romeo, Pop Idol’s Korben and Jessica, 911 and 3SL, as well as up-and-coming acts like Benefit, Felany, Blayze, 4-Play, Rebekka Gayle and Ipswich’s own Alliance.

Blazin' Squad at Ipswich Corn Exchange's Party in the Dark in 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Blazin' Squad at Ipswich Corn Exchange's Party in the Dark in 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

MORE: Did you take part in Stars in Their Eyes auditions at Ipswich Regent?However, S Club Juniors, who had originally been due to take part, couldn’t make it due to TV commitments.

Party in The Dark at Ipswich Corn Exchange in 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Party in The Dark at Ipswich Corn Exchange in 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Do you remember Party in the Dark? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

Party in The Dark at Ipswich Corn Exchange in August 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Party in The Dark at Ipswich Corn Exchange in August 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

To order photos, visit archantsuffolk.newsprints.co.uk or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

Some of the fans enjoying Party in the Dark at Ipswich Corn Exchange in 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Some of the fans enjoying Party in the Dark at Ipswich Corn Exchange in 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT - Credit: Archant

