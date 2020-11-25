Gallery
Liberty X, Blazin’ Squad and more - Party in the Dark at Ipswich Corn Exchange in Days Gone By
Were you among the crowds who turned out for Party in the Dark at Ipswich Corn Exchange back in 2002?
A number of top names in music were on the bill for three-and-a-half hours, at an event which got the audience of youngsters dancing, cheering and having a fantastic time.
MORE: Are you in our photos from Felixstowe’s Bandbox nightclub in 2004?Liberty X were the headliners for the event, hot on the heels of their performance at One Big Sunday in Chantry Park.
Also on the bill were Blazin’ Squad, So Solid’s Romeo, Pop Idol’s Korben and Jessica, 911 and 3SL, as well as up-and-coming acts like Benefit, Felany, Blayze, 4-Play, Rebekka Gayle and Ipswich’s own Alliance.
MORE: Did you take part in Stars in Their Eyes auditions at Ipswich Regent?However, S Club Juniors, who had originally been due to take part, couldn’t make it due to TV commitments.
Do you remember Party in the Dark? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk
To order photos, visit archantsuffolk.newsprints.co.uk or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.