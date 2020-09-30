Are you in our photos from Hare and Hounds pub in 1974 in Days Gone By?
PUBLISHED: 18:00 01 October 2020
Archant
Do you remember nights out at the Hare and Hounds pub in Ipswich back in the 1970s?
Today we are looking back at another of the town’s lost pubs in its heyday.
Our photographer spent an evening there in 1974 and met some of the regulars. Can you spot yourself or someone you know in our gallery?
The Hare and Hounds was built in the 19th century and at one times the building actually contained two pubs, the other one being The Grapes.
It was a popular venue for football fans and had some problems over the years, featuring in the Sky One series Britain’s Toughest Pubs in 2004.
The pub closed down for good in July 2010 and was bought by Coes, which turned it into a wedding shop.
What are your memories of the Hare and Hounds? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk or write to Judy Rimmer, Newsroom, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS.
