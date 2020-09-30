Nostalgia

Are you in our photos from Hare and Hounds pub in 1974 in Days Gone By?

Getting together with friends at the Hare and Hounds in Norwich Road, Ipswich in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Do you remember nights out at the Hare and Hounds pub in Ipswich back in the 1970s?

Were you a regular at the Hare and Hounds in the 1970s? Picture: ARCHANT Were you a regular at the Hare and Hounds in the 1970s? Picture: ARCHANT

Today we are looking back at another of the town’s lost pubs in its heyday.

Lots of 1970s fashions in this photo of customers at the Hare and Hounds Picture: ARCHANT Lots of 1970s fashions in this photo of customers at the Hare and Hounds Picture: ARCHANT

Our photographer spent an evening there in 1974 and met some of the regulars. Can you spot yourself or someone you know in our gallery?

Customers enjoying a night out at the Hare and Hounds pub in Ipswich in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT Customers enjoying a night out at the Hare and Hounds pub in Ipswich in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT

The Hare and Hounds was built in the 19th century and at one times the building actually contained two pubs, the other one being The Grapes.

Inside the Hare and Hounds in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT Inside the Hare and Hounds in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT

It was a popular venue for football fans and had some problems over the years, featuring in the Sky One series Britain’s Toughest Pubs in 2004.

Behind the bar at the Hare and Hounds Pub in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT Behind the bar at the Hare and Hounds Pub in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT

The pub closed down for good in July 2010 and was bought by Coes, which turned it into a wedding shop.

Enjoying a drink at the Hare and Hounds pub in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT Enjoying a drink at the Hare and Hounds pub in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

The Hare and Hounds pub in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT The Hare and Hounds pub in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT

