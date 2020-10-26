E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Nostalgia

A night out at The Greyhound pub in Ipswich in 1973 in Days Gone By

PUBLISHED: 18:00 28 October 2020

Did you enjoy a pint at the Greyhound pub in Ipswich in 1973? Picture: ARCHANT

Did you enjoy a pint at the Greyhound pub in Ipswich in 1973? Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

As one of the best-known pubs in Ipswich, The Greyhound has seen many changes over the years.

Smiling customers at The Greyhound pub in Ipswich in 1973 Picture: ARCHANTSmiling customers at The Greyhound pub in Ipswich in 1973 Picture: ARCHANT

Our nostalgic photos were taken on a night out in 1973, when our photographer went along to meet some of the staff and customers.

Enjoying a night out at The Greyhound pub in Ipswich in 1973 Picture: ARCHANTEnjoying a night out at The Greyhound pub in Ipswich in 1973 Picture: ARCHANT

Were you or your friends and family regulars at the pub in Henley Road at that time?

Behind the bar at The Greyhound pub in Ipswich in 1973 Picture: ARCHANTBehind the bar at The Greyhound pub in Ipswich in 1973 Picture: ARCHANT

MORE: A night out at the Suffolk Punch pub in 1974

The popular Adnams pub has two bars and is well-known for its homemade food.

Enjoying a night out at The Greyhound pub in 1973 Picture: ARCHANTEnjoying a night out at The Greyhound pub in 1973 Picture: ARCHANT

It dates back to Victorian times, and has been at the heart of the local community since at least 1840, when the landlord was John Snelling,

Behind the bar at The Greyhound pub in Ipswich in 1973 Picture: ARCHANTBehind the bar at The Greyhound pub in Ipswich in 1973 Picture: ARCHANT

You may also want to watch:

It’s not known for certain how it got its name, but the pub’s website says one regular believes it was inspired by the 50-gun warship HMS Greyhound, built in Ipswich by Hubbards.

MORE: Are you in our photos from the Hare and Hounds in 1974?

What are your memories of The Greyhound pub over the decades? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk or write to Judy Rimmer, Newsroom, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS. Order photos at archantsuffolk.newsprints.co.uk or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Drunk driver caught at more than five times limit is jailed

Harriet Eade, who was more than five times the limit, has been jailed Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A night out at The Greyhound pub in Ipswich in 1973 in Days Gone By

Did you enjoy a pint at the Greyhound pub in Ipswich in 1973? Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk Broadway producer pens theatrical children’s book

Russell Miller's children's book Broadway Baby introduces youngsters to the joys of live theatre Photo: Yoko Matsuoka,

‘We must act now’ - Suffolk health chief on rising infection rates

The coronavirus infection rate in Ipswich and West Suffolk has risen Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenager left with brain injury after crash given £2.7m compensation

The case was heard at the High Court. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire