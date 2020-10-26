Nostalgia

A night out at The Greyhound pub in Ipswich in 1973 in Days Gone By

Did you enjoy a pint at the Greyhound pub in Ipswich in 1973? Picture: ARCHANT Archant

As one of the best-known pubs in Ipswich, The Greyhound has seen many changes over the years.

Our nostalgic photos were taken on a night out in 1973, when our photographer went along to meet some of the staff and customers.

Were you or your friends and family regulars at the pub in Henley Road at that time?

The popular Adnams pub has two bars and is well-known for its homemade food.

It dates back to Victorian times, and has been at the heart of the local community since at least 1840, when the landlord was John Snelling,

It’s not known for certain how it got its name, but the pub’s website says one regular believes it was inspired by the 50-gun warship HMS Greyhound, built in Ipswich by Hubbards.

What are your memories of The Greyhound pub over the decades?