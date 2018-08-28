Days Gone By: Can you get 16/16 in this nostalgic Suffolk quiz?

Do you recognise this Ipswich scene? Picture: DAVID KINDRED Dave Kindred

David Kindred has gathered a stunning collection of black and white pictures taken in places all over Suffolk. See how well you do at recognising these picturesque scenes of the past.

Today’s Days Gone By features a selection of photographs taken many decades ago of local towns and villages.

Although some will be on the opposite side of the county to where you live, there are clues in the picture and caption to their location.

Take a little time on this New Year’s Day to study the pictures, and ask friends and family to try to figure out where these scenes were taken. In most cases several of the buildings remain today, although even subtle changes make the buildings look very different.

If any of the pictures in the quiz bring back memories for you make sure you pop them in an email and send them to David Kindred for a chance to feature in a future article.

Where were these locals photographed early in the twentieth century? Picture: DAVID KINDRED Where were these locals photographed early in the twentieth century? Picture: DAVID KINDRED

