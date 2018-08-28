Sunshine and Showers

Days Gone By - Do you know where these historic pictures were taken?

PUBLISHED: 16:00 01 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:41 01 January 2019

Do you recognise this Ipswich scene? Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Do you recognise this Ipswich scene? Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Dave Kindred

Photographer and local history enthusiast David Kindred has gathered a stunning collection of black and white pictures taken in towns and villages across Suffolk - but how many can you identify?

Although some will be on the opposite side of the county to where you live, there are clues in the pictures and captions as to their location.

Take a little time on to study the pictures, and ask friends and family to try to figure out where these scenes were taken. In most cases several of the buildings remain today, although even subtle changes can make buildings look very different.

If any of the pictures in the quiz bring back memories for you make sure you pop them in an email and send them to David Kindred for a chance to feature in a future article.

Don’t miss: Days Gone By - First Floor Club was the only place for late-night fun for decades in Ipswich

