Notes kept records of drug deals, court hears

Pieces of paper which kept records of crack cocaine and heroin deals were found stuck to a wall of a home police raided as part of an investigation into an Ipswich drugs line, a court heard.

On day two of the trial of D'arro O'Connor on Wednesday, a jury at Ipswich Crown Court heard how officers executed warrants at several properties as part of their investigation into the 'Neno' drug line.

O'Connor, of Parnell Road, Ipswich, is accused of conspiring to supply crack cocaine and heroin with others between July 7 last year and March 27 this year.

Co-defendants Brandon Alford, 21, of St John's Road, Ipswich, Jordan Keeble, 20, of Fife Road, Ipswich, Afjal Miah, 19, of Allenby Road, Ipswich, Lamar Dagnon, 21, of Hilton Road, Ipswich, and an 18-year-old youth who cannot be identified for legal reasons, have pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

Another co-defendant Morgan Peake, 18, of Norman's Close, Bramford, has pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine.

Andrew Jackson, prosecuting, said following a raid of Alford's home in St John's Road, Ipswich, sticky notes were found on the wall of the sitting room.

The court heard how the notes were coded workings out for drug deals, highlighting the type of drug and the quantity supplied.

Scales, cash, and a wallet were also seized at the home, Mr Jackson said.

A property in Ford View Road, Stowmarket, was also raided on February 9, with three mobile phones and 54 wraps of heroin recovered - worth a street value of £1,500.

The court heard how the 'Jeffo' drug line - a franchise of the Neno business - was operating in Stowmarket.

A phone found in the centre console of a car registered to Peake also contained outgoing messages such as 'Back on Neno' - a reference that the drugs line was back in business, according to the prosecution.

On Tuesday the court heard how police arrested the previous "managing director" of the Neno line in June last year and a mobile phone and SIM card was seized.

The prosecution said O'Connor went into the Vodafone shop in Tavern Street, Ipswich, with four others within three days of the arrest and asked for a replacement SIM card after the previous Neno phone was seized.

The trial continues.