Man smashed dentist's window after 'drinking like an animal', court told

Adam Yates, of Bestwood Lodge Stables in Nottingham, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on December 16 Picture: GREGG BROWN

A man who smashed an Ipswich dentist's window with his fist after "drinking like an animal" has been fined more than £600.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Adam Scott Yates, 23, of Bestwood Lodge Stables in Nottingham, was drinking in the Halberd Inn in Northgate Street, Ipswich, on June 11 this year.

A manager working that night said Yates was drinking with two other men, Suffolk Magistrates' Court heard.

The group had to be asked to finish their drinks and leave after repeatedly swearing in the pub.

As he left, the manager said he saw Mr Yates' finish his drink "like an animal".

He was later seen by the same manager, arguing with another man in the alleyway between The Halberd Inn and The Dental Surgery.

The 23-year-old then pushed the man against a window and punched it - breaking the glass and cutting his hand.

Yates initially pleaded not guilty to a charge of criminal damage at an earlier court date on October 8, but changed his plea at the same court on December 16.

He was fined £261 for the criminal damage, an £85 victim surcharge, £30 in court costs and another £300 in compensation to the dental surgery for window repairs - a total of £676.