Warning after 'Nottingham Knockers' visit homes in mid Suffolk village

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 1:31 PM June 7, 2022
Coddenham

Nottingham Knockers are reported to be active in the Suffolk village of Coddenham - Credit: Barry Pullen

A group of so-called 'Nottingham Knockers' have been reported visiting homes in Coddenham in mid Suffolk.

Suffolk Trading Standards has warned the group are running a scam where they claim to be former prisoners who are on a youth offending scheme, attempting to mend their ways. 

They then go on to attempt to sell the householder everyday products, often for cleaning, at vastly inflated prices. 

People who do this are known as Nottingham Knockers, and it is thought that it is often a ruse to check out a person's home and to see if they are gullible enough to target with a future scam. 

Nottingham Knockers have been spotted visiting homes in Saxmundham, Bury St Edmunds and Lavenham in recent months. 

Suffolk Trading Standards advises against buying on the doorstep, and not to buckle under the pressure of salespeople offering supposedly 'one off' offers.

Suffolk County Council
Suffolk Live News
Mid Suffolk News

